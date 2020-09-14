Hulu acquires Vice content, Dark Side of the Ring touted

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Hulu struck a distribution deal that will bring one hundred hours of Vice programming to the streaming service. Deadline.com specifically mentioned Dark Side of the Ring as a breakout series that is included in the deal.

Powell’s POV: The pro wrestling documentary series Dark Side of the Ring has been a hit for Vice, so it’s no surprise to see the show’s content included in this deal with Hulu. Dark Side of the Ring has produced two seasons thus far.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features referee Rob Page discussing the difficulty of reffing tag matches in the modern era, making three counts if a wrestler's shoulders are down even if it wasn't the planned finish, the growth of F1rst Wrestling, and more...