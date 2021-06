CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Xavier Woods in a non-title match has been announced for Monday’s Raw television show. Lashley defeated Woods in a Hell in a Cell match last week.

Powell’s POV: While it’s nice to see advertise another match a week in advance, it’s hard to see the need for a rematch from a storyline standpoint given that Lashley just beat Woods clean in the HIAC match.