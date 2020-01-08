Paul “Triple H” Levesque named Metal Ambassador of the Decade, comments on the use of metal music in NXT

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Loudwire named Paul “Triple H” Levesque as the Metal Ambassador of the 2010s. “We had the idea of taking young, up-and-coming bands, just like up-and-coming wrestlers, and giving them this platform that didn’t necessarily exist,” Levesque said of featuring bands in NXT. “They weren’t getting on the Tonight Show or these other platforms… I feel like there’s this massive resurgence of rock and metal and whatever you want to call it.” Read more at Loudwire.com.

Powell’s POV: This is a good piece with Levesque talking about the bands who have performed wrestlers to the ring on NXT events. As a fan of hard rock, I can honestly say that NXT has done more for upcoming metal bands than my local hard rock station, which includes minimal new music while focusing more on staples from the past.



