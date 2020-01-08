01/08 Powell’s Impact Wrestling Audio Review: Final hype for Hard To Kill, Sami Callihan and Tessa Blanchard video, Michael Elgin vs. Eddie Edwards, Brian Cage and Rhino vs. Moose and Rob Van Dam, Jessicka Havok vs. Rosemary

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Final hype for Hard To Kill, Sami Callihan and Tessa Blanchard video, Michael Elgin vs. Eddie Edwards, Brian Cage and Rhino vs. Moose and Rob Van Dam, Jessicka Havok vs. Rosemary, and more (21:40)…

Click here for the January 8 Impact Wrestling audio review.

