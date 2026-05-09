WWE Backlash polls: Vote for the best match and grade the overall show May 9, 2026 CategoriesNEWS TICKER READER POLLS WWE Backlash poll: Grade the overall show A – Great Show B – Good Show C – Average Show D – Disappointing Show F – Awful Show pollcode.com free polls WWE Backlash: Vote for the best match Roman Reigns vs. Jacob Fatu for the World Heavyweight Championship Asuka vs. Iyo Sky Danhausen and Minihausen vs. The Miz and Kit Wilson Trick Williams vs. Sami Zayn for the U.S. Championship Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker pollcode.com free polls Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE Topicswwewwe backlash
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