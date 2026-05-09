WWE Backlash results: Powell’s live review of Roman Reigns vs. Jacob Fatu for the World Heavyweight Championship, John Cena’s announcement, Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker

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By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Backlash

May 9, 2026, in Tampa, Florida, at the Benchmark International Arena

Streamed live on ESPN Unlimited, Netflix internationally, first hour on ESPN2

Sonya Bryson-Kirksey stood in the ring and performed the national anthem at the end of the countdown show… Michael Cole checked in on commentary and narrated backstage/arrival shots of most of the wrestlers on the show. Cole was joined on commentary by Wade Barrett. Alicia Taylor was the ring announcer… A Backlash video package aired at the top of the hour… Cole said the show was sold out and listed the attendance as 15,215…

Powell’s POV: Roughly an hour before showtime, WrestleTix listed the venue as being set up for 14,972 with 14,633 tickets distributed. The listed capacity is 21,500. The last time WWE ran the venue was on December 27, 2025, for a holiday tour live event with 7,442 tickets distributed…

Seth Rollins made his entrance for the opening match. Cole and Barrett checked in from their ringside desk. Bron Breakker made his entrance, which included a cool light show. Breakker and Paul Heyman headed to the ring together…

1. Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker (w/Paul Heyman). The wrestlers went nose-to-nose. The referee separated the wrestlers and then called for the opening bell. Breakker charged for a spear, but Rollins leapfrogged him. Rollins kicked Breakker, who fell to the floor. Rollins performed a suicide dive and then roughed up Breakker before tossing him back inside the ring.

Rollins clotheslined Breakker, who ended up back on the floor. Rollins hit another suicide dive. The fans chanted Rollins’ theme song. Breakker caught Rollins with a knee and tossed him over the barricade. Rollins came right back by leaping off the barricade onto Breakker, who returned to the ring. Rollins went up top and dove at Breakker, who caught him and suplexed him over the top rope to the floor.

Rollins and Breakker fought on the floor. Breakker tackled Rollins and fired several punches at his head before rolling him back inside the ring. Breakker returned to the ring and suplexed Rollins before covering him for just a one count. Breakker suplexed Rollins and put him in a chinlock. Rollins used a jawjacker to break free. A “Let’s go, Rollins” chant broke out once Breakker regained offensive control. Breakker talked smack after reapplying a chinlock. Rollins broke the hold with a suplex.

Breakker recovered, ran the ropes, and put Rollins down with a clothesline that resulted in a two count. Breakker performed a pair of release German Suplexes before covering Rollins for a two count. Rollins was lying on the mat when he slapped Breakker, who encouraged him to do it again. Rollins obliged. Breakker took Rollins to the ropes and performed a clunky hurcanrana. Breakker covered Rollins for a near fall. Barrett said Breakker didn’t perform the move the way he wanted and cited that as a possible reason for Rollins kicking out.

Breakker tossed Rollins to the floor. Breakker exited via the other side of the ring and then charged Rollins, who caught him with a superkick. Breakker returned to the ring, and Rollins barely beat the referee’s count. Rollins ducked a clothesline and then performed one of his own. Rollins caught Breakker with a knee to the head and covered him for a near fall. Heyman showed concern by covering his mouth.

Rollins held Breakker’s arms and kicked him in the face several times. Rollins set up for a Stomp. Rollins blew a kiss at Heyman and then went for the move, but Breakker stuffed it. Breakker pressed Rollins over his head and gave him a gutbuster. Breakker ran into a kick. Rollins went for what appeared to be a crucifix, but he failed to pull it off and came up holding the back of his head or neck. Breakker performed a standing moonsault for a near fall.

Breakker mounted Rollins in the corner and threw punches at him, but Rollins powered him up and performed a Buckle Bomb. Breakker blasted Rollins with a clothesline. Moments later, Rollins superplexed Breakker and set up for a Falcon Arrow, but Breakker powered him up and slammed him to the mat before covering him for a nice near fall. A camera showed off the size of the rowdy crowd.

Breakker set Rollins on the top turnbuckle and set up for a superplex, but Rollins raked his back. Breakker ran up the ropes and performed another huracanrana, which looked much better than the first. Breakker placed Rollins on the turnbuckle in the opposite corner and went for another huracanrana, but Rollins landed on his feet. Rollins fired up and threw two superkicks at Breakker. Rollins went for a third superkick, but Breakker stuffed it. Rollins kicked Breakker and performed a rough Pedigree. Rollins followed up with a Stomp. Heyman climbed on the apron and then stood on the bottom rope while motioning for Rollins to come after him. Rollins went to the floor and pulled a chair out from underneath the ring.

Logan Paul and Austin Theory came out. Rollins worked them both over with the chair. Rollins performed a Stomp on Theory. Rollins chased Logan up the entrnace aisle, and Logan headed backstage. Rollins returned to the ring and was immediately speared by Breakker, which led to a good near fall. Breakker and Heyman both acted surprised. The fans chanted Rollins’ entrance theme again. Breakker lowered the straps on his gear, then ran the ropes and went for a spear, but Rollins countered with a Pedigree. Rollins went to the middle rope and went for a Stomp, but Breakker speared him in midair. Breakker ran the ropes and speared Rollins before covering him for the three count…

Bron Breakker beat Seth Rollins in 21:45.

Cole and Barrett narrated match highlights. Cole said the U.S. Title match was up next, and then set up a video game commercial… [C]

Powell’s POV: A strong opening match that should ease concerns over the possibility that the large number of brief WrestleMania matches would become the new norm. There were some clunky moments, but far more good than bad. The live crowd is hot, and they were firmly behind babyface Rollins.

Sami Zayn made his entrance. Cole pointed out that Zayn had “Ride or Die” on his kneepads in recognition of his longtime fans.

Backstage, Cathy Kelley interviewed Trick Williams and Lil Yachty. Kelley said Zayn told her that he’s feeling great and asked for Trick’s response. Trick told Zayn to quit lying. Trick said he’s been running this since Zayn met him. Trick said he’s the puppetmaster, and now the games are over. Trick made his entrance with Yachty, who bought the kendo stick he used while dressed up as the Gingerbread Man on Smackdown…

2. Trick Williams (w/Lil Yachty) vs. Sami Zayn for the U.S. Championship. Zayn took a cheap shot at Trick before the bell, which resulted in Trick shoving him to the mat. Once the bell rang, Zayn backed Trick into a corner and then chopped him. Zayn ducked a clothesline, but continued to run the ropes, and then Trick followed up with another clothesline that connected.

Zayn ducked to the floor. Trick followed and was eventually run into the ring steps. Zayn chased Yachty while Trick returned to the ring. Once Zayn followed, he worked over Trick with punches, which were met with boos from the live crowd. Zayn shook his head. Cole said Zayn couldn’t understand why so many fans had turned on him. Zayn put Trick down with a clothesline and covered him for a two count. A “Sami sucks” chant broke out. Zayn stood up and looked at the fans before slapping Trick, who was on the mat. Zayn jawed at Yacthy. Trick caught Zayn with a kick and a neckbreaker.

A short time later, Zayn avoided a Trick Kick, but Trick stuffed his Blue Thunder Bomb attempt. Trick performed a Bookend for a near fall, and Cole said uranage slam was an homage to Booker T. Zayn used a sunset flip to get a two count. Moments later, he avoided a kick and put Trick down with a Blue Thunder Bomb for a near fall. Yachty climbed on the apron to argue with the referee at one point. Zayn grabbed the kendo stick and hit Trick. Zayn cleared the weapon from the ring and covered Trick, which resulted in a two count.

Zayn set up in a corner of the ring for his finisher while the referee checked on Trick. Yachty hit Zayn with the kendo stick. Trick dropped Zayn with a spin kick and covered him for a good near fall. Zayn and Trick ended up on the floor. Zayn dropped Yachty with a punch and then worked him over with the kendo stick. Trick clotheslined Zayn, who fell onto the bottom half of the ring steps. Brick set for another Bookend, but Zayn fought back and DDT’d him on the bottom half of the ring steps.

Zayn tossed Trick back inside the ring. Zayn was going to follow, but then he spotted Yachty talking with fans. Zayn got a running start and blasted Yachty with a Helluva Kick to the back of the head. Zayn returned to the ring and went for a Helluva Kick, but Trick avoided it and then ran the ropes and dropped him with a Trick Shot. Trick covered Zayn for the win.

Trick Williams defeated Sami Zayn in 12:52 to retain the U.S. Championship.

After the match, Yachty took out money and made it rain. Cole told Barrett to sit down, then said he knew that it was more money than Barrett makes in a year. Cole thanked ESPN2 viewers for joining them, and said the remainder of the show would be available on the ESPN app via the Unlimited plan. Cole and Barrett ran through the remainder of the card. [C]

Powell’s POV: An entertaining match. Zayn really carried it with his heel antics and the drama with Lil Yachty. It didn’t sound like there were any “ride or die” Zayn fans, as Trick was over big with the live crowd. I’m curious to see what comes next for both wrestlers.

Cole touted the Tampa Bay Sports Commission and thanked Sofi Tukker and J Balvin for the “Cook” theme song…

Kit Wilson made his entrance while holding a mirror. He stood on the stage and pointed to the back, and then The Miz made his entrance. A video aired, and then the crate that Danhausen used to clone himself was shown on the stage. Danhausen drove his mini car onto the stage and then opened the “Cloning Machine” crate. A mini Danhausen emerged from the crate and then joined Danhausen in the car for the drive to ringside. The production crew remembered to remove the ring steps, so Danhausen was able to drive the car around the ring before parking it in the entrance aisle…

3. Danhausen and Minihausen vs. The Miz and Kit Wilson. Minihausen started the match and tried to curse Wilson, who dropped him with a big boot. Minihausen came back with a springboard elbow. “I think he’s a Luchahausen,” Cole said.