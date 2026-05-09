Limitless Wrestling “Warzone 2” results (5/8): Vetter’s review of the Warzone match, Scotty 2 Hotty vs. Keagan Garland in a father vs. son match, Maggie Lee vs. Jada Stone in a Vacationland Cup qualifier

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Limitless Wrestling “Warzone 2”

May 8, 2026, in Portland, Oregon, at Portland Expo

Streamed live on YouTube.com

Johnny Torres and Troy Nelson provided commentary, but the audio volume keeps going up and down. This venue appears to be a small college gymnasium/fieldhouse (it has a really high ceiling!), and it’s pretty packed with 600 or more people. Lighting is good. The commentators said it’s their first time here in SEVEN years. (You draw a crowd this big, what’s keeping you away???)

* Daron Richardson came to the ring and was booed. He got on the mic and issued an open challenge!

1. Daron Richardson vs. Bear Bronson. Daron is a talented cruiserweight from HOG in New York, but he’s giving up a lot of size to Bronson! Daron slapped Bear; Bear backed him into a corner and hit some chops. Bronson hip-tossed him across the ring at 2:00, then hit a back-body drop. They brawled to the floor and down the entrance aisle. Bear let fans hold Daron’s arms while Bear hit some chops. In the ring, Daron hit a tornado DDT for a nearfall at 5:00. Richardson hit some punches and kept Bear grounded.

Bear eventually got up; Richardson couldn’t budge him on an Irish Whip attempt. Bear hit the butt drop to the sternum at 7:30. He hit a short-arm clothesline and was fired up. He hit a Choke Bomb for a nearfall. Daron hit a Poison Rana and a mid-ring Sliced Bread, then a running Shooting Star Press for a nearfall at 10:30. Bronson fired back with a Black Hole Slam, then the Fire Thunder Driver (sit-out piledriver) for the pin. Good action; good way to open the show.

Bear Bronson defeated Daron Richardson at 11:12.

* Ring announcer Rich Palladino informed Bronson he’s getting a title match against Donovan Dijak on June 20! Rich also announced that Nic Nemeth will be on that June 20 show.

2. Maggie Lee vs. Jada Stone in a Vacationland Cup qualifier match. A quick cagematch.net search shows these two have shared the ring seven times, with Maggie holding a 2-1 advantage in singles matches. I think Maggie is a full FOOT taller (5’11” vs. perhaps Jada at 4’11”.) Jada immediately got a rollup and a huracanrana. Maggie hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall at 1:30. Maggie choked her in the ropes and was in control. (She acted like a babyface on her way to the ring!) She hit a mid-ring buttbump, then she planted her knee in Jada’s lower back.

Maggie tied her in the ropes and was in charge. She posed in the corner and celebrated. She missed a running kick into the corner at 5:00. Jada fired up and hit a series of chops, then a basement dropkick and a split-legged moonsault for a nearfall at 6:30. Maggie hit a wheelbarrow German Suplex for a nearfall, then a Cradle Shock for a believable nearfall. Jada set up for a dive, but Maggie caught her with a roundhouse kick to the chin. They fought on the ropes in the corner, and Jada hit a top-rope Spanish Fly for a nearfall at 9:00. Jada hit a stunner for the pin!

Jada Stone defeated Maggie Lee at 9:29 to qualify for the Vacationland Cup.

* Sam Leterna joined commentary!

* Stone was still in the ring, but international pop star B3cca, along with Aaron Ortiz and Anthony Vecchio came to the ring, with B3cca singing her top radio hit, “Hot Bod.” B3cca mockingly congratulated Jada for qualifying. Ortiz and Vecchio began kicking Jada. Out of the back came Brooke Havok, who attacked B3cca. The Boys helped beat down Brooke, so ODB came to the ring to even the odds! We have an impromptu six-person tag!

3. B3cca and “The Shooter Boys” Anthony Vecchio and Aaron Ortiz vs. ODB, Jada Stone, and Brooke Havok. We got the bell, but they all immediately fought on the floor. (What happened to the rule that a member of each team needed to be in the ring for a bell?) ODB held Ortiz’s arms and let some young fans chop him. Brooke hit a crossbody block. In the ring, Vecchio and Havok traded blows. Jada tagged in at 2:30 to battle Vecchio, and she hit a huracanrana. Ortiz hit a dropkick on Jada for a nearfall at 4:30, and the heels worked Stone over.

B3cca hit a German Suplex and taunted ODB and Brooke. ODB finally got the hot tag at 6:30. She hit a Bronco Buster on all three heels in one corner! Brooke hit a Cross Rhodes swinging faceplant on B3cca (Cody was her trainer). ODB pulled out a flask and chugged. She sprayed it in Vecchio’s eyes. Jada hit the double handspring-into-a-stunner on Vecchio and scored the pin. Fun match if you can suspend your disbelief. Good to see ODB — who I first met in perhaps 2001 — enjoying her retirement tour.

ODB, Jada Stone, and Brooke Havok defeated B3cca and “The Shooter Boys” Anthony Vecchio and Aaron Ortiz at 8:18.

* Rich Palladino interviewed ODB and congratulated her on entering the TNA Hall of Fame this fall. She got on the mic and thanked the crowd. She noted she’s 47 and competing with the 20-year-olds.

4. Scotty 2 Hotty vs. Keagan Garland in a father vs. son match. I predict this gets turned into a tag match by the five-minute mark, but let’s see. Scotty wore a hockey jersey in colors that looks like the Pittsburgh Penguins. (It’s not the Penguins, but it’s their look.) To be polite, I have not been impressed with Keagan’s in-ring skills yet. They took their shirts off and stared at each other from across the ring. They soaked in the crowd reaction and finally locked up at 1:00. Scotty backed Keagan into a corner, then mockingly patted him on the top of his head.

They tied up, and Keagan now patted his dad on the head. S2H was irritated and chopped his son! Keagan looked surprised! They ‘pounded fists’ but Scotty hit another chop. Keagan hit some armdrags, and he clotheslined his dad to the floor at 3:00, then he hit a baseball slide dropkick to the floor. In the ring, Scotty hit a clothesline, and they were both down. Scotty hit a suplex for a nearfall at 4:30. Keagan got an inside cradle for a nearfall! Scotty hit a clothesline and looked remorseful. Keagan fired up and hit some chops. Scotty applied a sleeper on the mat at 7:00.

Keagan hit a second-rope somersault, and he got a sunset flip for a nearfall at 8:30. Scotty hit a faceplant to set up for the Worm! He did the Worm and the knife-edge chop to the collarbone (worst move in wrestling history), but Keagan popped up and hit a dropkick, then another. Keagan hit a DDT at 10:30 and was fired up, hitting a chokeslam for a nearfall. Keagan hit his own faceplant, and he did the Worm and the knife-edge chop to the collarbone for the pin. It was what it was. I’m glad Scotty is having fun touring with his son.

Keagan Garland defeated Scotty 2 Hotty Garland at 11:21.

* Scotty 2 Hotty took off his shoes! Is he retiring? However, 23 Hazard ran into the ring and beat up Scotty! Let the man retire, Hazard!! Keagan ran back in, but Hazard beat him up, too.

* A full 30-minute break to set up the cage for WarGames! (I don’t care what you call it, it’s a one-ring WarGames match.) It’s a mesh cage, like a yard fence (not like the WWF blue cage that had thicker bars that you could fit your arm through the gaps.) In a nice touch, they have a camera inside the ring in a corner, looking down on the action. The babyfaces actually have the alternating advantage when wrestlers enter the ring! That never happens!

5. The War Zone match. Coming out for the babyfaces was Ace Romero. The heels (w/Sidney Bakabella) came out together, all wearing orange prison jumpsuits. Nice! Anthony Greene started for the heels, and he brought a cane into the ring. I didn’t hear the bell, so I started the stopwatch as Greene charged. Ace hit some chops. He hit a Black Hole Slam at 2:00. Romero pulled out a bundle of cooking skewers and jabbed them into the top of Greene’s head. (This just became a GCW match!) Trans athlete Daphne Deville came out of the back at 4:00, but Channing Thomas attacked and threw Daphne against the cage! Daphne was tied to the cage!

Daphne and Channing fought on the floor with neither entering the ring. In the ring, Greene and Channing worked together and slammed Romero’s head into a garbage can wedged into the corner at 8:00. Daphne was on the floor, still tied to the cage, and unable to get into the ring. Aiden Aggro (w/J-Heru came out for the babyfaces). He had a cane, and he hit both Greene and Thomas with it. Donovan Dijak came out at 11:00, wearing his Limitless Title belt. The three heels all stomped on the babyfaces in the ring.

J-Heru cut Daphne free, so Daphne ran into the ring and evened the odds. Gabby Forza entered for the babyfaces at 14:00. She hit some spears, and she was fired up. Gabby hit a double suplex. Aaron Rourke was our final entrant to even the sides for the heels. He danced around outside the ring and let his teammates continue beating up the babyfaces. We have all eight competitors in the ring at 17:30. Rourke hit a DDT on Gabby, and she got shoved to the floor.

(You can really see the problem with having a one-ring cage with eight participants — it’s just too crowded.) Dijak hit a double chokeslam at 20:00. Aggro struck Dijak in the head with a garbage can. Gabby and Daphne headed to the back! They returned with doors. Everyone brawled on the floor. (There is plenty of room between the ring and the fans, so there is actually room for them to work.)

The heels brought the doors into the ring and set one up in each corner. They slammed Ace through a door at 23:30. Aiden and Daphne hit stereo chairshots above Greene’s head (I think it was pretty evident the chairs hit each other and not his head, but it looked good enough). Each of the heels was slammed through a door, and everyone was down. Gabby and Aaron stood up and jawed at each other, pushing their foreheads together, then traded forearm strikes.

Gabby repeatedly threw Aaron into the cage walls. Aaron hit a superkick, and he whipped her into the cage at 27:30. He swung a chair, but it ricocheted off the ropes onto his head. Gabby hit a spear! She nailed the Jackhammer for a nearfall, but Dijak made the save. Bakabella handed Dijak his title belt. Out of the back came Bear Bronson! He grabbed Sidney and threw him against the cage wall, then he entered the cage! Bear hit a Choke Bomb on Dijak as Rourke climbed and fled the cage! Gabby hit a Jackhammer and pinned Dijak!

“Team Limitless” Gabby Forza, Aiden Aggro, Daphne DeVille, and Ace Romero defeated “Team Bakabella” Aaron Rourke, Donovan Dijak, and Channing Thomas, and Anthony Greene in the War Zone match at 30:55.

* The four winners climbed the corners of the cage to celebrate, while Bear Bronson stood over the fallen Dijak in the middle of the ring. We saw some security guards dragging the knocked-out Bakabella to the back as the show faded to black.

Final Thoughts: A fun cage match. A few guys bled a bit, but it wasn’t a gross blood loss, either. As I noted, it did get a bit crowded in there, and they wisely brawled a bit on the floor. I like that they gave the illusion of the babyfaces having the man advantage, only to take Daphne out of action immediately, so the heels really had the advantage. (I’ll point out that someone else might have the main event slightly longer, but this is not the first time I’ve watched a Limitless show and simply not heard the bell. Thus, I started the stopmatch as they charged at each other.)

Jada vs. Maggie was pretty good, and I could have seen either woman winning. As I noted, they’ve already locked up several times now and are clearly familiar with each other’s move sets. Nothing else really jumped out at me, but I enjoyed the show nonetheless.