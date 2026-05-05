Create A Pro Wrestling “Monumental Moment” results: Vetter’s review of Nic Nemeth vs. Bear Bronson, MJF vs. Max Caster, Kris Statlander vs. Gabby Forza

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Create A Pro Wrestling “Monumental Moment”

May 1, 2026, in Melville, New York, at All Sportz Melville

Released May 4, 2026 on YouTube.com

The venue is a local hockey arena and sports complex. It is absolutely packed — 500 or more fans? The ring announcer got in the ring and said it’s the biggest event in Create A Pro history. Meville is located in the center of Long Island, an hour’s drive straight east of downtown New York.

* A video package aired to set up the show. Johnny Clash provided commentary.

NOTE: I am pretty sure this was edited from the live feed. For instance, the ring was cleaned and cleared way too quickly between matches #3 and #4. The overall production was pretty good.

1. “The Verdict” Bryce Donovan and Vinny “VSK” Scalice (w/”Smart” Mark Sterling) vs. “The Shooter Boys” Aaron Ortiz and Anthony Vecchio for the CAP Tag Team Titles. These two teams have fought a few times already this year, here and in Wrestling Open. Sterling got on the mic and was booed. Vecchio and Scalice opened, and Vinny easily threw him to the mat. Bryce got a hot tag, and he slammed Vecchio over Vinny’s knees. Ortiz got in and hit a DDT. The Boys hit a team back-body drop at 2:00. Vecchio dropkicked Bryce to the floor. He went to dive, but VSK kicked Vecchio. Bryce got a nearfall back in the ring at 3:30, and the heels kept Vecchio grounded.

Ortiz was knocked off the apron. Bryce nailed a big boot to the sternum and got a nearfall on Vecchio at 5:30. Ortiz finally got a hot tag, and he hit a top-rope crossbody block, and he was fired up! He hit splashes in opposite corners on each heel, then a neckbreaker-and-DDT combo at 7:00. Vinny hit a dive through the ropes. Ortiz hit a dive through the ropes onto both heels. In the ring, Ortiz hit a brainbuster on VSK. Vecchio hit a nice split-legged moonsault on Scalice for a nearfall at 8:30. Sterling grabbed Vecchio’s ankle.

Bryce used the distraction to hit a Black Hole Slam on Vecchio, then a pop-up powerbomb. Scalice immediately hit a frog splash, and Bryce hit an Ilja-style diving forearm strike for a nearfall, but Ortiz made the save. We got a “This is awesome!” chant. Vecchio hit some superkicks on Bryce. Scaice got in and hit a superkick. Vecchio hit a belly-to-belly suplex. Ortiz hit a Canadian Destroyer on Scalice, but Scalice hit a running knee, and all four were suddenly down at 11:30, and this crowd was going NUTS.

All four fought in the ring. Scalice hit Ortiz with Sterling’s arm brace for a believable nearfall! Ortiz hit a Myron Reed-style flying stunner over the ropes and to the floor at 13:00, earning a “Holy shit!” chant. Sterling got on the apron but was kicked to the floor. The Shooter Boys hit their team Blockbuster, both piled on VSK, and scored the pin. New champions! The crowd erupted. Now that’s a HOT opener.

“The Shooter Boys” Aaron Ortiz and Anthony Vecchio defeated “The Verdict” Bryce Donovan and Vinny “VSK” Scalice to win the CAP Tag Team Titles at 13:22.

2. The “King of CAP” battle royal. We had three referees standing in the ring – one was displaying a trophy, one was holding a robe, and one had a crown. Let’s see who I recognize as they head to the ring. Nick Robles. Bobby Casale. The Sweeper. J-George. Just Joe. Sidney Bakabella. Liam Davis. Dante Drago got his own entrance. It appears to be 12 to 15 men. Evil Kip also got his own entrance. TJ Crawford got his own intro. CPA came out, singing Creed’s “Higher.” (The cameras panned the crowd to show those singing along, and this place is just packed. I guessed 500 earlier, but I wouldn’t argue if they claimed 700.)

There is a ‘mini-Sidney Bakabella,’ and he was tossed right away. He is “Joey Bakabella.”A new name for me, Eddie Prevetty (spelling?). A guy named Cliff Marshall who looks a lot like NXT’s Sean Legacy. Casale threw around Sidney Bakabella, who rolled to the floor. (Is he going to hide the whole match?) Just Joe eliminated a couple of guys, but then J-George eliminated Just Joe. J-George was then immediately tossed. Jack Tomlinson was tossed.

At the 5:00 mark, it appears we were down to about six guys. CPA eliminated Evil Kip. TK Wylde and TJ Crawford traded blows. Crawford hit a rolling Koppo Kick to knock Wylde off the apron to the floor. FOUR were left in the ring — CPA, Crawford, Robles and Drago . (And I’m 99% sure Sidney Bakabella is still in this.) Dante and Robles are regular teammates, and they worked together. Robles accidentally eliminated Drago at 7:30. CPA fired up, peeled off a shirt, and hit his 1099 (comedy 619) on Robles.

Crawford hit his Silver Bullet spin kick to the head to eliminate CPA. So, it was just Crawford and Robles, and they traded kicks. They fought over the top rope and onto the apron. Robles landed a kick that sent TJ to the floor. Robles celebrated as if he won, but there was no bell. Of course, Bakabella snuck into the ring, knocked Robles off the apron, and won the match. Sidney put the robe and crown on, and his “son” Joey Bakabella bowed to him.

Sidney Bakabella won a 15-ish-man Battle Royal at 10:51.

3. Steven Azure vs. Vargas in a Monster’s Ball match. Azure has gone from being a sweater-wearing geek to a demented “Crazy Steve”-type character, wearing white and laughing like a maniac; it’s really quite a metamorphosis! I’ve noted before that the “Dominican Destroyer” Vargas has Umaga’s look and body type. Vargas came out to Abyss’ music as a tribute, being that this is a Monster’s Ball. We got the bell, and they immediately each rolled to the floor to get weapons from under the ring. They each had a chair and hit each other.

They brawled to the floor. The marks from the chair were visible on Azure’s back. Azure removed his own belt and whipped Vargas with it at 4:30. Vargas hit a back-body drop onto the hard ring steps! Ouch! Vargas grabbed a cane from a fan and jabbed it at Azure. They continued to loop the floor and hit each other with weapons. Vargas had a cheese grater he pushed into Azure’s forehead at 7:00.

Azure got paper and gave Vargas a paper cut between his fingers, and the crowd was disgusted with him. Azure hit a garbage can lid to Vargas’ head at 9:30. In the ring, Vargas splashed him in the corner, then hit a series of clotheslines in the corner, and he asked the crowd to count in Spanish as he hit about 20 clotheslines. Vargas put a door in the corner, but Azure speared him through the door at 12:30! He got a nearfall.

A door bridge was set up in the ring. They continued to brawl. Vargas hit a running powerbomb through the door bridge, and they were both down at 16:00. Vargas eventually made the cover but only got a nearfall. Azure threw a chair at Vargas’ face, and I just hate that. He hit a full-nelson slam for a nearfall. He slammed the door debris over Vargas. He got a roll of duct tape and tied Vargas’ hands behind his back!

Azure opened a bag and dumped thumbtacks on the mat, earning a “You sick f—!” chant. Vargas hit a headbutt at 20:30. Azure hit some Mafia Kicks; he charged, but Vargas gave him a back-body drop, with Azure landing on the thumbtacks, and the crowd chanted, “You deserve it!” at him. Funny. Vargas (even with his hands tied) covered him for a nearfall. Azure slammed Vargas’s head into a chair wedged in the corner. He snapped Vargas’ neck and covered him for the surprising pin. A solid brawl — no one bled, and it never got gross. The commentator said it was the biggest win of Azure’s career, and that’s hard to dispute.

Azure defeated Vargas at 22:27.

* Two lackeys came to the ring and put Vargas in a white tarp (meant to be a body bag).

4. Kris Statlander vs. Gabby Forza. Kris is taller, and she got a massive hometown pop. She wore a silver one-piece I don’t think I’ve seen before. We got the bell, but Forza put on a gnome hat and gave one to Kris. They flexed, then locked up. The commentator noted this is a “dream match.” Standing switches early on. Gabby applied a bear hug, and she hit some clotheslines. Kris hit a back suplex at 2:30, and Gabby rolled to the floor. Kris hit a hard baseball slide dropkick on Gabby. On the floor, Kris hit some loud chops.

In the ring, Gabby hit a delayed vertical suplex at 4:30. She did an airplane spin-into-a-Samoan Drop for a nearfall. Gabby missed a Vader Bomb, and Kris immediately hit running double knees to the back of the head. She hit a running knee to the head in the corner. Gabby got a backslide for a nearfall. Kris hit a discus clothesline for a nearfall at 6:00. She hit an Irish Whip and flexed. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Gabby splashed her against the ropes.

Kris hit a Pele Kick, but Gabby hit a spear, and they were both down at 8:00. Gabby hit some running splashes in the corner, then her running Bulldog Powerslam for a nearfall. Gabby again missed the Gnome Bomb (Vader Bomb). Kris missed a splash. Gabby hit the Gnome Bomb for a nearfall at 9:30. Kris hit a leg sweep, a clothesline, then an axe kick to the back of the head for a believable nearfall, and Kris jawed at the ref. Kris went to the top rope, but Gabby hit a leaping European Uppercut, and they fought on the ropes. Kris applied a sleeper, and Gabby fell to the mat.

Kris nailed a missile dropkick, then a flying back elbow. Gabby caught her with a powerslam for a nearfall, and they were both down at 12:00. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Kris hit a superkick. Gabby put her in the Torture Rack and spun her into a powerbomb for a believable nearfall! “It does not get closer than that,” a commentator said. Kris got Gabby on her shoulders and dropped her face-first. Kris hit a German Suplex, then a leaping Tombstone piledriver for the pin. That was really good action.

Kris Statlander defeated Gabby Forza at 13:37.

* Some familiar music played, and the crowd popped as MJF made his way to the ring. He noted he was at his first CAP show 12 years ago. He had barely said a few sentences when Max Caster came to the ring! MJF said he was hoping it was someone “better” (than Max) who answered his open challenge, and he called Max “mid.” Max said he was going to freestyle a rap. He made fun of MJF’s scenes being cut from “The Iron Claw.” Max said he’s a rapper, too, and he cut his own rap and referred to himself as “Big Hebrew.” He said Max is a better rapper than a wrestler.

5) MJF vs. Max Caster. No title belt with MJF tonight. Max kicked him in the stomach, and he got the crowd to chant, “Let’s go, Max, you’re the best wrestler alive!” MJF did a Fargo Strut. They traded some quick reversals on the mat and had a standoff. This crowd was eating all this up. They ‘scissored’ fingers, but then MJF popped him, and the crowd chanted, “He’s our scumbag!” Max stomped on MJF and applied a chinlock on the mat. Max applied an abdominal stretch and grabbed the top rope for leverage. The ref finally saw it at 4:00 and kicked Max’s hand off the ropes.

MJF hit a bodyslam, and he repeatedly slammed Max’s head onto a top turnbuckle, then hit a series of punches in the corner as the crowd counted along. MJF teased a “Kangaroo Kick,” but Max rolled to the floor and was booed. They brawled at ringside. MJF ran Max’s head into a kid’s shoe on the apron at 6:00. Max hit a Tombstone Piledriver on the hard floor! He jumped in the ring and demanded the ref start counting out MJF! MJF got back in before the countout. He snapped Max’s arm across the top rope, but he couldn’t hit the piledriver out of the ropes.

Max nailed the Mic Drop top-rope flying elbow for a nearfall at 8:30. MJF sat up; Max pushed him back to the mat and stomped on him. He again got the crowd to chant “Let’s Go Max…” They traded punches and forearm strikes. Max hit a hard clothesline, and they were both down at 11:00. MJF tried a Fujiwara Armbar. He hit a low-blow punt kick when the ref was out of position! MJF hit the Kangaroo Kick (shotgun dropkick) for the pin. This felt like a ‘house show’ match — it was fine but not ambitious, either. They clearly know each other so well that they could do that match in their sleep.

MJF defeated Max Caster at 11:56.

6. Sebastian Amor and Nat Castle vs. Eddie Edwards and Alisha Edwards. Nat carried her women’s title above her head as she walked to the ring. A nice babyface pop for the Edwardses. The men opened with some standing switches, then the women locked up at 1:00. Alisha hit a hard overhand chop. Amor tripped Alisha and was booed. Eddie hit a hard clothesline on Amor and some chops. Alisha jumped in and chopped Sebastian, too. Amor hit a tornado DDT on Eddie for a nearfall at 4:00.

Amor threw Eddie into the heel corner. Nat gave Eddie a drop-toe-hold. She stood on Eddie’s back so she was eye-level with Amor, and they kissed and got boos. Eddie hit a missile dropkick on Amor at 5:30, and the crowd rallied for him. The women tagged in, and Alisha hit some clotheslines, a splash in the corner, and a bulldog. Alisha hit a Pedigree for a nearfall, but Amor made the save, and he slammed her to the mat! That drew some boos.

Eddie tagged in, and he set up for a Pedigree, but he let Amor go. Nat accidentally sprayed mist in the ref’s eyes! Castle accidentally hit Amor with a title belt! Nat was shoved to the floor. It allowed Eddie to hit the Boston Knee Party (Shining Wizard) on Amor for the pin. Solid match — I liked that, outside of one hard shove, the men really didn’t strike the women. (They are both so much smaller than the guys, it wouldn’t be realistic for them to go toe-to-toe with the guys.)

Eddie Edwards and Alisha Edwards defeated Sebastian Amor and Nat Castle at 7:39.

7. Leo Sparrow vs. Bobby Orlando vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Cedric Alexander in a four-way for the CAP Heavyweight Title. This is Cedric’s CAP debut. The commentator noted that Sparrow could lose his title without being pinned. They all traded armdrags, all went for dropkicks, and had a standoff at 1:00. Cedric and Kazarian began brawling while Bobby fought Leo. Cedric hit a snap suplex on Leo and a clothesline in the corner, then a basement dropkick on Leo’s head at 2:30. Cedric hit a vicious uranage on the champ, but he missed a moonsault.

Leo hit a running kick to Cedric’s head. Bobby got back in and hit a running neckbreaker on Leo. Kazarian hit a leg drop in the ropes. He hit a slingshot DDT on Cedric for a nearfall. Kazarian hit a Russian Leg Sweep. Cedric dropkicked Kaz to the floor at 4:30. Leo hit a Frankensteiner for a nearfall. He hit a top-rope flying elbow drop on Cedric for a nearfall at 6:00. Bobby hit a top-rope flying Athena-style stunner on Leo, as Leo was seated on the shoulders of Cedric and Kaz, and that earned a “Holy shit!” chant. All four were down.

Sparrow hit a “Broccoli Buster” (Bronco Buster) in the corner. Cedric started hitting Lumbar Checks, and he got a nearfall. Cedric and Kaz traded punches; the fans have treated Cedric like a babyface the whole match. Kaz hit a slingshot stunner on Leo for a nearfall at 9:30, and he yelled at the ref. Leo threw spinach in Kaz’s eyes, and Cedric got a flash rollup for a nearfall. Leo got a rollup. However, Bobby hooked both of Leo’s arms, rolled him up, and got the flash pin! New champion! Fun match — they really kept that going.

Bobby Orlando defeated Leo Sparrow, Frankie Kazarian, and Cedric Alexander in a four-way to win the CAP Heavyweight Title at 10:28.

8. Nic Nemeth vs. Bear Bronson. Bronson carried his TNA Tag Team Title belt. They circled each other and locked up at 1:00, with Bear easily shoving Nic to the mat. An extended feeling-out process. Nic tried a shoulder block at 3:00, but Bear didn’t budge. Nic hit a dropkick, then a splash into the corner. Bronson did a Gorilla Press and dropped Nic face-first to the mat. He hit a flying elbow drop off the ropes for a nearfall. Nemeth rolled to the floor and called for a timeout.

Bronson retrieved him before Nemeth made it through the curtain, and they brawled on the floor and looped through the crowd. Bear hit some LOUD chops. They got back into the ring, and Nemeth hit a piledriver out of the ropes (MJF’s move) for a nearfall at 8:00. He choked Bear in the ropes and raked at Bear’s face! He kept Bear grounded in a headlock. Bear shoved Nemeth hard into the corner, and they were both down at 11:30. Bear nailed a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall.

Bronson hit a uranage, then his butt drop to Nemeth’s sternum at 13:00. He hit a Bulldog Powerslam for a nearfall. Bear set up for a Choke Bomb, but Nemeth turned it into a DDT for a nearfall, and they were both down. Bear hit a Black Hole Slam for a nearfall at 14:30. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Bronson hit a Zig-Zag (Nemeth’s move!) for a nearfall! Nemeth shoved Bear shoulder-first into the post in the corner. Nemeth accidentally superkicked the ref at 18:00! Bronson hit a Choke Bomb for a visual pin, but we had no ref!

Bryce Donovan and Vinny Scalice ran into the ring and stomped on Bronson! The crowd booed this. Bryce hit his Black Hole Slam on Bronson. Brian Myers, Cedric Alexander and Eddie Edwards ran to the ring and fought Bryce and Vinny to the back. Nemeth hit a Fame-asser leg drop. The ref woke up and made a two-count at 20:30. Nemeth playfully kicked Bronson and was booed. It only fired up Bronson! Nemeth hit the Zig-Zag, but Bronson kicked out at one and popped to his feet! They traded punches, and Nemeth hit some headbutts. Bronson nailed a decapitating clothesline! He hit the Fire Thunder Driver (piledriver) for the pin! Good action.

Bear Bronson defeated Nic Nemeth at 22:43.

* Nemeth and Bronson spoke to each other under their breath, and Nemeth raised Bronson’s arm, then he left. Bronson got on the mic and thanked the fans. He said he knows it’s not the match fans originally thought they were getting. (This was supposed to be MJF vs. Nic Nemeth, but it got changed due to ‘wrestling politics.) Bronson said it was his goal for fans to say this match was better than what was originally planned.

Final Thoughts: “This is the biggest night in Create A Pro history,” Johnny Clash said during the main event, and he said it more than once during the show. He’s undoubtedly right. This was a marquee show with some of the biggest names in AEW and TNA; to heck with the politics that tried to dampen this event. The show opening tag was stellar stuff. Those four have worked so well together in recent months, and their timing is just so completely on point. I’m curious to see how long until Vecchio and Ortiz get a really good look from a big company. Statlander vs. Gabby takes second, with Bronson-Nemeth taking third. Both were really good, and the big-name stars really delivered.

I’m not bashing MJF-Max, I’m really not. They put in a master class of how to milk a crowd and get a lot of reactions … while actually doing just a little of their overall move set. They kept it safe and easy, but made sure the crowd stayed with everything they did. (Even the piledrive on the floor, MJF was clearly well-protected.) We’ve certainly seen MJF have a “four-star match,” and this was not at that level. It was fine… but it was a house show match.

Only a few things I’d quibble about. The Monster’s Ball match was fine, but maybe it should have been kept closer to 15 minutes. The battle royal didn’t do much for me. Outside of Sidney, the ‘final four’ were all guys I’d expect to be there at the end. I don’t know how you get those other dozen or so guys some ring time for them to improve. Every time I check in on a CAP show… they all wind up in matches like this, and no one gets a chance to really break out. I don’t have a solution for that.

I’ll reiterate that this aired free on YouTube and that no matches were broken up by even a single pesky ad. This is highly recommended.