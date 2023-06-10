06/10 Barnett’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: Austin Theory vs. Jey Uso for the U.S. Title, Charlotte Flair crashes Asuka’s new title belt ceremony, MITB qualifiers featuring Butch vs. Baron Corbin, Santos Escobar vs. Mustafa Ali, Michin vs. Bayley, and Shotzi vs. Iyo Sky

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@barnettjake)

Jake Barnett reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Austin Theory vs. Jey Uso for the U.S. Title, Charlotte Flair crashes Asuka’s new title belt ceremony, MITB qualifiers featuring Butch vs. Baron Corbin, Santos Escobar vs. Mustafa Ali, Michin vs. Bayley, and Shotzi vs. Iyo Sky, and more (31:20)…

Click here for the June 10 WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review.

