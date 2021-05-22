05/21 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: Apollo Crews vs. Big E vs. Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn in a four-way for the Intercontinental Championship, WWE celebrates returning to the road, Bianca Belair, Natalya, and Tamina vs. Bayley, Shayna Baszler, and Nia Jax, Shinsuke Nakamura vs. King Corbin

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Apollo Crews vs. Big E vs. Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn in a four-way for the Intercontinental Championship, WWE celebrates returning to the road, Bianca Belair, Natalya, and Tamina vs. Bayley, Shayna Baszler, and Nia Jax, Shinsuke Nakamura vs. King Corbin, and more (25:17)…

Click here for the May 21 WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review.

