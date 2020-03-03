WWE Raw viewership for the brand’s final show before Elimination Chamber

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 2.257 million viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was up from the 2.21 million average from last week.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Raw averaged 3.358 million viewers. Hour two drew 2.297 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 2.115 million viewers. The three hours of Raw finished first, second, and third in Monday’s cable viewership. The March 4, 2019 edition of Raw delivered 2.783 million viewers.



