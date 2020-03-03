NWA Powerrr preview: NWA Tag Title and NWA TV Title matches, Last Chance tag match

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped January 25-26, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia at GPB Studios for today’s NWA Powerrr online show.

-Eli Drake and James Storm vs. The Bouncers for the NWA Tag Titles.

-Ricky Starks vs. Zicky Dice for the NWA TV Title.

-The Dawsons vs. CW Anderson and Caleb Konley in a Last Chance match.

-Footage from Crockett Cup Press Conference featuring NWA Champion Nick Aldis and Marty Scurll.

Powell’s POV: This week’s episode is titled “Stand and Defend” and streams Tuesdays at 5:05CT/6:05ET on the NWA Youtube Page. My review of the episode will be available on Wednesday.



