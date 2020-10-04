WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The Draft begins, three matches advertised

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following events are advertised for Friday’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox television show.

-Bayley vs. Sasha Banks for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

-Big E vs. Sheamus in a Falls Count Anywhere match.

-The Fiend vs. Kevin Owens.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will feature night one of the 2020 WWE Draft, which will continue on the October 12 edition of Raw. Smackdown be live from Orlando, Florida at Amway Center. Join me for me live review on Fridays at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Major League Wrestling voice Rich Bocchini discussing the company's upcoming return, new streaming partnerships, working with AJ Kirsch on color commentary, working in Mexico early in the pandemic, and more...