First match announced for Monday’s WWE Raw

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced Drew McIntyre and “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs. Randy Orton, Dolph Ziggler, and Robert Roode in a six-man tag match for Monday’s Raw television show.

Powell’s POV: WWE is also advertising that Kevin Owens invited Bray Wyatt to appear on The KO Show following their segment on Friday’s Smackdown. Join me for live coverage of Raw on Monday at 7CT/8ET.



