WWE Raw preview: AJ Lee, Jimmy and Jey Uso appearances, and more set for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-AJ lee appears

-World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins appears

-Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso

-Contract signing for Iyo Sky vs. Stephanie Vaquer for the vacant Women’s World Championship at Wrestlepalooza

-AJ Styles vs. El Grande Americano

-Lyra Valkyria vs. Raquel Rodriguez

Powell’s POV: Raw will be live from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, at Fiserv Forum. Join me for my live review of Raw as the show streams Mondays on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. The show will air an hour earlier starting next week. My weekly same-night audio reviews of Raw are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). However, there’s a chance that the audio review for this show will be available on Tuesday morning.