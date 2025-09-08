WWE announces three new NXT live events for October

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Monday to announce three NXT live events.

September 8, 2025 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced that three NXT live events will take place across Michigan and Ohio from Thursday, October 9, through Saturday, October 11.

Thursday, October 9 Columbus, Ohio KEMBA Live! Friday, October 10 Detroit, Michigan The Masonic Temple Saturday, October 11 Cleveland, Ohio The Agora Theatre

Tickets will go on sale starting Wednesday, September 10, at 10am ET/7am PT via AXS.com. Fans can purchase tickets during an exclusive pre-sale by visiting AXS.com and using the code WWENXT starting tomorrow/Tuesday, September 9, at 10am ET/7am PT until 11:59pm ET/8:59pm PT.

This marks NXT’s first return to Columbus, Detroit and Cleveland in more than five years.

The events will feature the biggest Superstars from NXT, including NXT Champion Oba Femi, NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne, NXT North American Champion Ethan Page, NXT Women’s North American Champion Sol Ruca, TNA Champion Trick Williams and more.

Powell’s POV: It’s always good for the developmental wrestlers to get more reps, and to work in front of different crowds. Working with TNA has also helped. We are seeking reports from all NXT live events. If you are going to an NXT show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.