TNA Impact preview: TNA World Championship match headlines the New Year’s Day show

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following for Thursday’s edition of the TNA Impact television show.

-Frankie Kazarian vs. Bear Bronson for the TNA World Championship

-Lei Ying Lee and Xia Brookside vs. Heather by Elegance and M by Elegance,

-Mustafa Ali vs. The Home Town Man

-Indi Hartwell, Jody Threat, and Jada Stone vs. Tessa Blanchard, Alicia Fox, and Mila Moore in a six-woman tag

-TNA International Champion Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo and Arianna Grace speak for the first time since they attacked Santino Marella

Powell’s POV: Bronson won a battle royal to earn the title shot. Impact is simulcast Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are typically available on Fridays, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).