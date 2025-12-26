TNA Impact preview: TNA World Championship match headlines the New Year’s Day show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
TNA is advertising the following for Thursday’s edition of the TNA Impact television show.
-Frankie Kazarian vs. Bear Bronson for the TNA World Championship
-Lei Ying Lee and Xia Brookside vs. Heather by Elegance and M by Elegance,
-Mustafa Ali vs. The Home Town Man
-Indi Hartwell, Jody Threat, and Jada Stone vs. Tessa Blanchard, Alicia Fox, and Mila Moore in a six-woman tag
-TNA International Champion Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo and Arianna Grace speak for the first time since they attacked Santino Marella
Powell’s POV: Bronson won a battle royal to earn the title shot. Impact is simulcast Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are typically available on Fridays, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
