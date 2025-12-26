AEW Worlds End, WWE Smackdown, ROH on HonorClub coverage, WWE Holiday Tour begins (reports needed), Dennis Knight, Brodie Lee, Gorgeous George, Mark Starr

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The AEW World End pay-per-view will be held Saturday in Chicago, Illinois, at Now Arena. The show is headlined by Samoa Joe vs. Hangman Page vs. Swerve Strickland vs. MJF in a four-way for the AEW World Championship. Join me for my live review beginning with the pre-show at 6CT/7ET or the start of the main card at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett and I will team up for a same-night audio review that will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-WWE Smackdown was taped last Friday in Grand Rapids, Michigan, at Van Andel Arena. The show features Ilja Dragunov’s latest U.S. Championship open challenge. Join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The Ring of Honor “Boxing Day Brawl” episode will stream tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s reviews are typically available the morning after the show streams, along with his weekly audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). He is off for the holiday week, so his reviews will return next week.

We are looking for reports from all of the WWE holiday tour live events. If you are going to a show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-WWE is in Baltimore, Maryland, at CFG Bank Arena tonight with a Holiday Tour live event featuring the following advertised matches: Cody Rhodes vs Drew McIntyre in a No DQ match for the WWE Championship, Jey Uso vs Bron Breakker, and Rey Mysterio and Rhea Ripley vs. Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan.

-WWE is in Tampa, Florida at Benchmark International Arena on Saturday with a Holiday Tour live event with the following advertised matches: CM Punk vs. Bronson Reed for the World Heavyweight Championship, and “The Kabuki Warriors” Asuka and Kairi Sane vs. Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss for the WWE Women’s Championship.

-WWE is in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday with a Holiday Tour live event with the following advertised matches: Cody Rhodes vs Drew McIntyre in a No DQ match for the WWE Championship, Jade Cargill vs. Michin for the WWE Women’s Championship, Uncle Howdy, Erick Rowan, Dexter Lumis, and Joe Gacy (w/Nikki Cross) vs. Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, Talla Tonga, and JC Mateo (w/Solo Sikoa) in an eight-man tag match.

-WWE is in Jacksonville, Florida, at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on Sunday with a Holiday Tour live event with the following advertised matches: CM Punk vs. Bronson Reed (w/Bron Breakker) for the World Heavyweight Championship, and “The Kabuki Warriors” Asuka and Kairi Sane vs. Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss for the WWE Women’s Championship.

-WWE is in Rochester, New York, at Blue Cross Arena on Sunday with a Holiday Tour live event. No matches are listed on the host venue’s website, but the show will likely be headlined by Cody Rhodes vs Drew McIntyre in a No DQ match for the WWE Championship.

Birthdays and Notables

-Dennis Knight is 57. He also wrestled as Mideon, Tex Slazenger, and Phineas Godwin.

-The late Brodie Lee (Jonathan Huber) died of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis at age 41 on December 26, 2020.

-Gorgeous George (George Wagner) died of a heart attack at age 48 on December 26, 1963.

-The late Mark Starr (Mark Ashford-Smith) was born on December 26, 1962. He died of a heart attack at age 50 on June 7, 2013.