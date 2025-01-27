WWE Smackdown rating for the penultimate edition before the Royal Rumble

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with an average of 1.455 million viewers for USA Network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The number was up compared to the previous episode’s 1.403 million viewership average.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up compared to the previous week’s 0.42 rating. One year earlier, the January 26, 2024 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.475 million viewers and a 0.71 rating for the Royal Rumble go-home show.