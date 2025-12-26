ROH on HonorClub lineup: The Boxing Day Brawl edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub.

-Lee Moriarty vs. Komander for the ROH Pure Championship

-“The Swirl” Blake Christian and Lee Johnson vs. Jordan Oliver and Alec Price

-Big Boom AJ and QT Marshall vs. Griff Garrison and Cole Karter

-Ortiz vs. Hook

-Eddie Kingston vs. James Drake

-Zack Gibson vs. Bryce Donovan

-Brian Keith vs. Serpentico

-Mina Shirakawa vs. Rebecca Scott

-Mark Davis vs. Matt Mako

Powell’s POV: The show was taped on Saturday in New York, York, at the Hammerstein Ballroom, and streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews of ROH on HonorClub are typically available the day after the show streams, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). He has the week off due to the holiday and will return next week.