WWE Smackdown preview: The final episode of 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Smackdown.
-WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre will both be in the building
-Ilja Dragunov holds a U.S. Championship open challenge
-Joe Hendry vs. The Miz
Powell’s POV: Smackdown was taped last Friday in Grand Rapids, Michigan, at Van Andel Arena. This will be the last show before Smackdown becomes a three-hour show on January 2. Join me for my weekly live review as Smackdown airs Fridays on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
