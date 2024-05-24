What's happening...

WWE Friday Night Smackdown results (5/24): Barnett’s review of Randy Orton vs. Tama Tonga and Bianca Belair vs. Nia Jax in King and Queen of the Ring semifinal matches

May 24, 2024

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@barnettjake)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown (Episode 1,292)
Taped earlier in the day in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at the Jeddah Super Dome
Aired May 24, 2024 on Fox

The show begins at 7CT/8ET…

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.