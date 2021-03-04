What's happening...

AEW Revolution lineup: The updated card for Sunday's event headlined by the Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match for the AEW Championship

March 4, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW Revolution pay-per-view that will be held on Sunday in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place.

-Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley in an Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match for the AEW Championship.

-“The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. Chris Jericho and MJF for the AEW Tag Titles.

-Sting and Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage and Ricky Starks in a Street Fight.

-Hikaru Shida vs. Ryo Mizunami for the AEW Women’s Championship.

-Cody Rhodes vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Lance Archer vs. Max Caster vs. one wrestler TBA in “The Face of Revolution” ladder match for a future shot at the TNT Championship.

-“Hangman” Adam Page vs. Matt Hardy in a Money Match (the winner gets the loser’s full earnings for the first quarter of 2021).

-Miro and Kip Sabian vs. Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy.

-Casino Tag Team Royale for a shot at the AEW Tag Titles (Entrants: Top Flight, Private Party, Butcher and Blade, Santana and Ortiz, Evil Uno and Stu Grayson, John Silver and Alex Reynolds, Bear Country, more TBA).

-(Pre-Show) Britt Baker and Reba vs. Thunder Rosa and Riho.

Powell’s POV: Paul Wight hyped the signing of a Hall of Fame worthy talent who will debut on Revolution. Ryo Mizunami won the Eliminator tournament to earn the AEW Women’s Title shot. Caster beat Dark Order’s 10 in a ladder match qualifier on Dynamite. The event price is listed at $49.99 on B/R Live and will also be available on pay-per-view for $49.95. Revolution will be available via FITE TV internationally. Join me for live coverage on Sunday night beginning with the pre-show at 6CT/7ET. The main card listed for a 7CT/8ET start. Dot Net Members will hear an exclusive same night audio review.

