Additional details on Jeff Hardy’s latest DUI arrest

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW wrestler Jeff Hardy took two breathalyzer tests before he was arrested early Monday morning in Volusia County, Florida. Marc Raimondi of ESPN reports that Hardy’s first test was 0.294 blood-alcohol content and the second test was 0.291. The legal driving limit is .08 in the state of Florida. Hardy was unable to complete any of the field sobriety exercises. Meanwhile, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reports that Hardy was bonded out of jail on Monday evening and his scheduled court Tuesday court appearance was cancelled.

Powell’s POV: The Hardy family and AEW have yet to comment publicly on the matter. AEW is no longer advertising the three-way ladder match that Jeff and Matt Hardy were scheduled to be in on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite.