06/13 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles in a Money in the Bank qualifier, Alexa Bliss and Liv Morgan vs. Nikki ASH and Doudrop in a MITB qualifier, Veer Mahaan vs. Rey Mysterio, Kevin Owens vs. Ezekiel, Montez Ford vs. Jimmy Smith, Bobby Lashley and Theory have a pose-down

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles in a MITB qualifier, Alexa Bliss and Liv Morgan vs. Nikki ASH and Doudrop in a MITB qualifier, Veer Mahaan vs. Rey Mysterio, Kevin Owens vs. Ezekiel, Montez Ford vs. Jimmy Smith, Bobby Lashley and Theory have a pose-down, and more (28:59)…

