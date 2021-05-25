WWE makes additional office staff cuts

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE made a number of office cuts on Tuesday. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reports that some of the production and digital departments are merging together and will be headed by Kevin Dunn.
Powell’s POV: Johnson reported that Senior Vice President of Production Brian Pellegatto and Executive Vice President of Advanced Media Group Jaylar Donlan were among the cuts. The belief of those who I have spoken with today is that the restructuring is another step in executive Nick Khan’s moves to reshape the company.
I know that is is shocking for mensa wrestling fans to understand that a pesident of a company would like to make changes regarding the staff so that thye fit his vision and business model.
wwe should adopt a fantasy model in which every employee keeps his her job until they become senior citizens and then they can join aew.
Why are you such an angry person? You’re the first person to comment, and yet you are lashing out at fans for no good reason.
I am sorry if i came across as angry, but if you ever go on a wrestling message board and see the disgusting comments, you would see why mainstream society views pro wrestling fans as societal misfits. These “people” could not run a lemonade stand let alone run a multi-billion dollar corporation like vince mcmahon.
It’s part of being a fan. I piss and moan about the Vikings, Twins, and Wild at times. That doesn’t mean I think I could be the general manager. Well, maybe there are times at my delusional peak when I think I could, but you get the point. I read the Pro Football Talk comments section from time to time. Trust me, pro wrestling fans are no better or worse than football fans when it comes to wild takes.
Besides what Jason wrote, *if* you are a wrestling fan you skipped the most important part of the story: Kevin Dunn empire within WWE grows.
Kevin Dunn is bad for wrestling fans, and anytime his reach grows then wrestling pays the price.
So instead of taking the piss out of wrestling fans, perhaps you could look at this move more analytically?
KEVIN DUNN is good for wwe. DUNN has been an integral part of wwe’s corporate structure for decades. wrestling fans don’t own wwe. The problem is that fans listen to dave meltzer’s spiel about ratings and demos and believe that HE should be running wwe and not the mcmahon family.