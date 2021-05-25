WWE makes additional office staff cuts

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE made a number of office cuts on Tuesday. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reports that some of the production and digital departments are merging together and will be headed by Kevin Dunn.

Powell’s POV: Johnson reported that Senior Vice President of Production Brian Pellegatto and Executive Vice President of Advanced Media Group Jaylar Donlan were among the cuts. The belief of those who I have spoken with today is that the restructuring is another step in executive Nick Khan’s moves to reshape the company.