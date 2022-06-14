NXT 2.0 live coverage, AEW Dark, poll results for last week’s NXT 2.0, Peter Avalon, Buzz Sawyer

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT 2.0 was taped last week in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show includes Julius Creed and Brutus Creed vs. Edris Enofe and Malik Boyd for the NXT Tag Titles. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s reviews of the show are available on Wednesday mornings.

-Last week’s NXT 2.0 finished with an B grade majority 44 percent of the vote in our weekly post show poll. A finished second with 33 percent. I gave the show a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Peter Avalon (Peter Hernandez) is 33.

-The late Buzz Sawyer (Bruce Woyan) was born on June 14, 1959. He died of an overdose at age 32 on February 7, 1992.