6/13 AEW Dark Elevation results: Bailin’s review of Max The Impaler vs. Nyla Rose, QT Marshall and Aaron Solo vs. Evil Uno and 10, Tootie Lynn and Miranda Gordy vs. Serena Deeb and Mercedes Martinez, Heidi Howitzer vs. Ruby Soho, Matt Menard and Angelo Parker vs. Warhorse and Danny Adams, Anaya vs. Ortiz, Private Party vs. Camaro Jackson and SK Bishop

By Rich Bailin, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@RichBailin)

AEW Dark: Elevation (Episode 67)

Taped June 8, 2022 in Independence, Missouri at Cable Dahmer Arena

Streamed June 13, 2022 on the AEW YouTube Page

Nyla Rose’s “Celebrate Pride” PSA aired as Elevation started… Excalibur was on commentary this week along with Mark Henry. Justin Roberts was the ring announcer…

1. Max The Impaler vs. Nyla Rose. Rose and Max attempted to lock up with neither gaining an advantage. Rose got Max down with a drop toe hold and followed up with a low drop kick. Max got up quickly and Rose backed off. Rose ducked a clothesline attempt but got hit with a pair of body blocks from Max, who then attempted an Irish whip that Rose reversed into a neckbreaker. Rose went for the Beast Bomb but Max backdropped Rose out of it. Max speared Rose. Max went to the opposite corner and attempted to spear Rose again, but Rose moved and Max hit the ring post. Rose then lifted Max onto the middle turnbuckle and hit the Beast Bomb for the pinfall victory.

Nyla Rose defeated Max The Impaler by pinfall in 1:55.

Bailin’s Breakdown: While this match was quick, it was highly enjoyable. I would not mind seeing this run back in a longer form in the future. Vickie Guerrero was not with Nyla Rose for the second time in as many weeks.

2. “Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy vs. Camaro Jackson and SK Bishop. Quen and Bishop started the match but Quen immediately knocked Camaro off the apron. Quen and Kassidy isolated Bishop early with double team maneuvers. Jackson tried to help but was met with the same. Bishop went for a quick rollup of Kassidy and broke his chain which angered Kassidy. Kassidy started to stomp Bishop until Bishop was able to fight back. Bishop kicked Kassidy but it was into Kassidy’s corner and Quen tagged in.

Bishop tagged in Camaro. Camaro chopped Quen and Kassidy repeatedly but they recovered and sent Camaro into the corner. Camaro came out of the corner with a double clothesline to both Quen and Kassidy. Jackson wasted too much time and was met with a superkick from Kassidy. Kassidy then knocked Bishop off the apron. Kassidy set up Jackson for a neckbreaker as Quen climbed to the top rope with a shooting star press onto Jackson. Quen then covered Jackson and got the pinfall.

“Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy defeated Camaro Jackson and SK Bishop by pinfall in 3:00.

Bailin’s Breakdown: A good showcase for Private Party as they look to be on their own again. Private Party used a new finisher to finish their match though it does not have a fancy name as of yet.

The Forbidden Door aired…

3. Anaya vs. Ortiz. Ortiz locked Anaya in a headlock takeover to start the match. Anaya managed to escape but Ortiz followed up with a powerslam and back senton. Anaya retreated to the corner and Ortiz charged and missed. Anaya then hit Ortiz with a running uppercut. Ortiz quickly recovered and moments later hit Anaya with a Fisherman’s buster for the pinfall victory.

Ortiz defeated Anaya by pinfall in 1:15.

Bailin’s Breakdown: A quick and dominant but also rare singles win for Ortiz going into his hair vs. hair match with Chris Jericho on Dynamite.

4. Tootie Lynn and Miranda Gordy vs. Serena Deeb and ROH Women’s Champion Mercedes Martinez. Deeb and Martinez came out of opposite tunnels. Deeb and Martinez stared each other down prior to the match starting. Deeb and Gordy started the match with Deeb focusing on Gordy’s leg. Deeb backed away, allowing Gordy to tag in Lynn. Martinez then asked Deeb to be tagged in and Deeb obliged. Martinez locked in a front face lock to Lynn then held Lynn up for a suplex.

Martinez pointed to Deeb before dropping Lynn and then tagged in Deeb. Deeb locked up Lynn’s legs and Gordy went to break it up but was met with a kick. With Lynn still locked up, Deeb suplexed Gordy. Martinez then tagged herself in and dropped Gordy with a spinebuster and then slammed Lynn on top of Gordy. Moments later Martinez hit Lynn with the elbow to the back of the head and started to set up for the Brass City sleeper. Gordy tried to interfere but Deeb cut her off and locked in the Serenity Lock. Both Gordy and Lynn tapped out.

Serena Deeb and Mercedes Martinez defeated Tootie Lynn and Miranda Gordy by submission in 4:20.

Bailin’s Breakdown: When this match was announced, I honestly wondered why Deeb and Martinez were teaming together. The story of the match was that they were trying to one up each other but while they didn’t necessarily get along, they were completely dominant. And if it winds up leading to a ROH Women’s Championship match, then go ahead and sign me up.

5. Matt Menard and Angelo Parker vs. Warhorse and Danny Adams.Menard and Parker attacked before the bell rang. Menard threw Warhorse out of the ring and the bell rang. Parker suplexed Adams and then stomped him on the head, breaking Adams’ glasses.

Menard tagged in and stomped on Adams glasses some more. Adams eventually made the hot tag to Warhorse who hit Parker and Menard with clotheslines. Parker and Menard quickly recovered and Menard dropped Warhorse with a drop toe hold and Parker hit Warhorse with an elbow drop. Parker kicked Adams off the apron and then Parker and Menard hit Warhorse with a double DDT for the pinfall victory.

Matt Menard and Angelo Parker defeated Warhorse and Danny Adams by pinfall in 2:40.

Bailin’s Breakdown: A showcase win for Parker and Menard, nothing more.

6. Heidi Howitzer vs. Ruby Soho. Soho and Howitzer locked up to start the match with Howitzer trying to power Soho back into the corner unsuccessfully. Howitzer then called for a test of strength and Soho went for it and was headbutted. Soho recovered and went for the No Future kick but Howitzer grabbed Soho’s leg. Howitzer then went for a leg drop and missed. Soho kicked Howitzer in the chest. Soho connected on a couple more kicks then went for a back heel trip but Howitzer held on and then caught Soho with a clothesline.

Howitzer got Soho in a Full Nelson and then rammed her head into the top turnbuckle. Soho’s demeanor changed and as Howitzer charged, Soho used her legs to grab Howitzer and ram her into the turnbuckle head first. Soho then hit repeated shoulder tackles to Howitzer in the corner. The referee tried to pull Soho off and Soho pushed the referee. Soho came back with punches and the referee pulled her off again. Soho pushed the referee again and came back at Howitzer with kicks in the corner. A short while later Soho hit Destination Unknown on Howitzer for the pinfall victory.

Ruby Soho defeated Heidi Howitzer by pinfall in 3:20.

Bailin’s Breakdown: The story was that Soho is starting to get frustrated in matches when things aren’t going her way and is potentially setting herself up for losses because of it. Soho is also starting to show more aggression than she has in the past.

7. QT Marshall and Aaron Solo vs. Evil Uno and “10”. Solo and Uno began the match for their teams. Uno had the early advantage on Solo and tagged in 10. Solo tagged in Marshall. Marshall yelled at 10 and 10 decked Marshall knocking him down. 10 and Marshall went back and forth with neither getting an advantage. Marshall twisted 10’s arm and made the tag to Solo. Solo came off the middle turnbuckle with a double ax handle. 10 recovered and clotheslined Solo. 10 went to suplex Solo but Marshall saved him.

10 responded with a pump kick to Marshall’s head. Solo went for a cross body but was caught by 10 and lifted for vertical suplex. 10 held on for 10 seconds. Uno wanted to be tagged in and he suplexed Solo for 1 second. Both teams continued going back and forth over the next several minutes. The finish came when Marshall caught Uno with a Diamond Cutter and went for the cover. 10 pushed Solo into Marshall to break up the pin. Marshall sent 10 out of the ring then sent Solo into Uno who was in the corner. Uno moved and came out of the corner with a clothesline to Marshall.

Uno hit Solo with a jawbreaker and backed into a tag from 10. 10 came into the ring with a spear to Marshall. Solo attempted to spin kick 10 but 10 ducked and lifted Solo into a wheelbarrow and slingshot him off the ropes. Uno came off the apron with a senton onto Marshall while in the ring 10 locked in the Full Nelson on Solo for the submission victory.

Evil Uno and 10 defeated QT Marshall and Aaron Solo by submission in 8:10.

Bailin’s Breakdown: As good of a back-and-forth match as we have been getting lately from the Dark Order and The Factory. There was nothing wrong with the match per se, but it’s starting to get a little repetitive.

A fairly good episode this week with some interesting matchups, all in the women’s division. As good as the work normally is between the Dark Order and The Factory, it’s nothing we haven’t seen in the past. For that reason, I will call the matches of the night a three-way tie between the women’s matches. Episode 67 clocked in at 42 minutes and 13 seconds.