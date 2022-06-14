WWE Raw preview: The early card for Monday’s show

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Becky Lynch vs. Asuka in a Money in the Bank ladder match qualifier

-Elias returns and holds a concert

Powell's POV: Monday's Raw will be live from Lincoln, Nebraska at Pinnacle Bank Arena.