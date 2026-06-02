AEW returning to Arena Mexico for a Grand Slam show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW issued the following press release on Tuesday regarding AEW Grand Slam Mexico.

June 2, 2026 – All Elite Wrestling (AEW) today announced that AEW Grand Slam: Mexico will return to Arena Mexico on Wednesday, August 5. The event will air live in the United States on TBS and stream live on HBO Max and in Mexico on Fox Sports Mexico.

Tickets for AEW Grand Slam: Mexico will go on sale this Saturday, June 6 at 10AM CST via AEWTix.com and Ticketmaster.com.mx.

Additional information regarding AEW Grand Slam: Mexico will be announced in the near future. All interested fans can register to become an AEW insider by visiting allelitewrestling.com/aew-insider.

Powell’s POV: The company had a good Arena Mexico debut last June. The live crowd created a great atmosphere and helped make it a memorable show, so I’m looking forward to AEW returning there one day after the most important day of the year (my birthday).

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)