AEW reportedly planning a TNT special for January

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW is reportedly planning its first TNT special for Saturday, January 8. Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast (available via F4WOnline.com), reports that AEW may use the “Battle of the Belts” name for the live special.

Powell’s POV: AEW’s deal with WarnerMedia calls for four annual specials starting in 2022. The reported timing of the event makes sense given that AEW President Tony Khan has stated that he would avoid running against the NFL, which won’t start its playoffs until the following Saturday. This event would create a headache for Impact Wrestling, which announced its Hard To Kill pay-per-view for January 8. Impact moved last month’s Bound For Glory pay-per-view to a later start time when AEW Dynamite was bumped to TNT the same night. The Bound For Glory show was in Las Vegas, which made it easier for Impact to push the start time back, whereas Hard To Kill will be held in Dallas, Texas.