Former MLW Champion Tom Lawlor announces that he is officially a free agent

November 1, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tom Lawlor announced via social media that he is a free agent now that his contract with MLW has expired. “As of today, I am a free agent in the world of professional wrestling,” Lawlor wrote via his Twitter page. He went on to thank the MLW staff, the wrestlers, and fans in a statement that can be read below.

Powell’s POV: Lawlor took some key losses on his way out and was a true professional with his parting comments. He also works independently and holds the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship. I have no idea if it will happen, but Lawlor would be a fun addition to Dan Lambert’s American Top Team faction in AEW.

