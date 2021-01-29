Cody Rhodes’ Go-Big Show and WWE’s Total Bellas viewership counts improve

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following are the viewership counts for Thursday’s Go-Big Show and WWE Total Bellas, as reported by Showbuzzdaily.com.

-The Go-Big Show on TBS: 948,000 viewers, 17th in the cable ratings with a .24 in the 18-49 demographic.

-WWE Total Bellas on E! Network: 432,000 viewers, 34th in the cable ratings with a .18 in the 18-49 demographic.

Powell’s POV: Both shows bounced back nicely from last week when the Go-Big Show produced 770,000 viewers, and finished 34th in the cable ratings with a .20 in the 18-49 demographic. Meanwhile, last week’s Total Bellas episode delivered 352,000 viewers and finished 56th in the cable ratings with a .15 in the 18-49 demographic.