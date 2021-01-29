ROH Notes: This weekend and next weekend’s ROH Wrestling television show lineups, ROH Strong Podcast guest, upcoming ROH YouTube exclusive match

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following notes are from Kevin Eck’s blog on ROH website. Read the full blog at ROHWrestling.com.
-This weekend’s Ring of Honor Wrestling television show includes Jonathan Gresham vs. Joe Keys for the ROH Pure Championship, and The Bouncers vs. Matt Taven and Mike Bennett.
-Rush, Dragon Lee, La Bestia del Ring, and Flip Gordon will face Brody King, PCO, Jay Briscoe, and Mark Briscoe in an eight-man tag match on the February 6 edition of the Ring of Honor Wrestling television show. The same show will also feature Cheeseburger (The World Famous CB) vs. Tracy Williams in a Pure Rules match.
-Session Moth Martina will be the guest on Monday’s ROH Strong Podcast.
-Danhausen vs. Brian Johnson will stream as a YouTube exclusive match on Wednesday, February 3 on the ROH YouTube Page.
-Dak Draper has moved to the ROH Pure Rules division.
Powell’s POV: My reviews of the ROH Wrestling shows can be found in our TV reviews section. Eck’s blog also includes notes about the 2020 ROH Awards, the SOS tag team, and more.
