Dot Net Awards 2020: Vote for the Best Babyface

Drew McIntyre
Jon Moxley
Cody Rhodes
Kota Ibushi
Rich Swann
Rhea Ripley
Sasha Banks
Kazuchika Okada
Asuka
Darby Allin
Kevin Owens
Edge
"Hangman" Adam Page
Hiroshi Tanahashi
Orange Cassidy
Keith Lee
Tetsuya Naito
A-Kid
Big E
Becky Lynch
Rey Mysterio
Daniel Bryan
Jungle Boy
Hiromu Takahashi
Hikaru Shida
Low Ki
Jeff Hardy
Willie Mack
Ilja Dragunov
Other (send vote to dotnetjason@gmail.com)
