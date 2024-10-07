What's happening...

NXT TV preview: The lineup for the second episode on The CW

October 7, 2024

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the Tuesday’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Randy Orton vs. Je’Von Evans

-Oba Femi vs. Tony D’Angelo for the NXT North American Championship

-Axiom and Nathan Frazer vs. Grayson Waller and Austin Theory for the NXT Tag Team Titles

-Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, and Kelani Jordan, vs. Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Jasmyn Nyx

Powell’s POV: NXT will be held Tuesday in Chesterfield, Missouri at The Factory at The District. The second hour of the show will air head-to-head with the AEW Title Tuesday edition of AEW Dynamite. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT as the shows airs Tuesday at 7CT/8ET on The CW Network while I cover AEW Dynamite. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.