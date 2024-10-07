AEW Dynamite preview: The Title Tuesday card

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Bryan Danielson and Wheeler Yuta vs. Pac and Claudio Castagnoli

-Willow Nightingale vs. Britt Baker for a shot at the AEW Women’s Championship at WrestleDream

-Mercedes Mone vs. Emi Sakura for the TBS Title and the NJPW Strong Women’s Championship

-Hook calls out Taz’s attacker

-Darby Allin and Brody King meet face-to-face

Powell’s POV: Dynamite will air on Tuesday due to the MLB playoffs. Dynamite will be live from Spokane, Washington at Spokane Arena. Join me for my weekly live review as Dynamite airs Tuesday on TBS at the later start time of 8CT/9ET while John Moore handles the live review of NXT on The CW. My same night audio reviews of Dynamite are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).