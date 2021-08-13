What's happening...

08/13 Dot Net Weekly audio show: AEW Rampage and how adding another hour will affect the company, WWE star Keith Lee’s details his health battles, ROH moves pay-per-view,  Heels drama premiering on Starz, NXT talent cuts, AEW Dynamite television talk

August 13, 2021

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

Jason Powell and Jake Barnett co-host Dot Net Weekly: AEW Rampage and how adding another hour will affect the company, WWE star Keith Lee’s details his health battles, ROH moves pay-per-view,  Heels drama premiering on Starz, NXT talent cuts, AEW Dynamite television talk, and more (72:19)…

