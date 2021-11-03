AEW Dynamite preview (updated): The lineup for tonight’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following match is advertised for tonight’s edition of the AEW Dynamite television show.

-Cody Rhodes vs. Andrade El Idolo.

-Orange Cassidy faces a mystery opponent in an AEW Championship eliminator tournament semifinal match.

-Anna Jay vs. Jamie Hayter in a TBS Championship tournament match.

-“FTR” Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood issue an open challenge for the AAA Tag Titles.

Powell’s POV: Jon Moxley was scheduled to face Cassidy in the tournament match, but he is obviously off the show after entering an in-patient treatment program. AEW has not announced who will replace him in the tournament, but they have indicated that Cassidy will still have a tournament match tonight. Dynamite will be live from Independence, Missouri at Cable Dahmer Arena. Join me for our weekly live review of Dynamite tonight at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members.

We are looking for reports from this week’s AEW events in Independence and St. Louis, Missouri. If you are going to this show or another upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com