WarnerMedia executive comments AEW moving to TBS, the future of “Rhodes to the Top”

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WarnerMedia executive Brett Weitz was asked in a Deadline.com interview whether a decision has been made regarding a second season of the “Rhodes to the Top” reality show that stars AEW’s Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes. “No,” Weitz stated. “Not yet. It just ran and finished, and we’re settling in with numbers. You know this, Nellie [Andreeva], to just go Live+Same Day is so antiquated. You want to see how things are consumed on VOD and see how things continue to play out.”

Weitz was also asked about AEW programming moving from TNT to TBS in January. “We obviously make these decisions with a lot of data and gut behind them,” said Weitz. “The brand of TBS is we’re always here for a good time. That is exactly what AEW is and AEW Dynamite, and so, when we look at the concentric circles of TBS and TNT, our TBS viewer is a heavy drama viewer, believe it or not. So, we know that those fans will migrate over, and we also believe that wrestling fans find the content wherever it is, and we also think, more wrestling’s better for everybody, honestly.” Read the full interview at Deadline.com.

Powell’s POV: TNT’s new NHL package created the need for AEW to move to the TBS network. I would assume that f there is a second season of Rhodes to the Top, it will join AEW programming on TBS, as TNT used AEW Dynamite as a lead-in for the reality show.