AEW Dynamite in Indianapolis (reports needed), WWE UK tour, last week’s Dynamite and Collision poll results, Dynamite, Collision, and Battle of the Belts grades, Nailz, Dasha Kuret, Bandido, Roddy Piper

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite will be live tonight from Indianapolis, Indiana at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. The show features the final push for Sunday’s AEW Dynasty pay-per-view. Join me for my weekly live review as Dynamite airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW Dynamite taping in Indianapolis and all of the WWE UK tour dates. If you are attending an event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-WWE is in Birmingham, England at Resorts World Arena Birmingham today. The UK tour dates feature the following lineup: Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the Undisputed WWE Championship, Damian Priest vs. Kofi Kingston for the World Heavyweight Championship, Sami Zayn vs. Gunther vs. Finn Balor for the Intercontinental Championship, Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso, Becky Lynch vs. Piper Niven, Ricochet and Chad Gable vs. Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh, and Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark vs. Natalya and Tegan Nox.

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received an F grade in our post show poll from 58 percent of the voters. D finished second with 20 percent of the vote. I gave the show a D- grade and felt it was a counterproductive mess.

-Saturday’s AEW Collision received an F grade in our post show poll from 26 percent of the voters. C finished second with 24 percent of the vote. B was a close third with 21 percent. I gave the show a B- grade. We did not run a poll for the AEW Battle of the Belts X special. I gave the show a C+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Kevin Wacholz, who wrestled as Nailz the Convict and Kevin Kelly, is 66.

-Dasha Kuret is 36. She worked as Dasha Gonzalez in WWE.

-Bandido is 29.

-The late Roddy Piper (Roderick Toombs) was born on April 17, 1954. He died of cardiopulmonary arrest caused by hypertension at age 61 on July 31, 2015.