NXT TV preview: The card for Tuesday’s Spring Breakin’ Night One

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-Ilja Dragunov vs. Trick Williams for the NXT Championship

-Roxanne Perez vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Tatum Paxley in a Triple Threat for the NXT Women’s Championship

-Sol Ruca vs. Blair Davenport in a no disqualification match

-“No Quarter Catch Crew” Charlie Dempsey, Damon Kemp, and Myles Borne vs. Tony D’Angelo, Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, and Luca Crusifino

-Lola Vice and Natalya contract signing for the NXT Underground match

