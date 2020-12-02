AEW Dynamite, NXT TV, and MLW Fusion coverage, Jim Ross, Chris Jericho, Steve Austin, Bruce Prichard podcasts, Jinsei Shinzaiki, Big Daddy

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite is live from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. The show includes Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship. Join Jake Barnett for the weekly live review as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my same night audio review shortly after the show.

-NXT will be broadcast from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center (WWE Performance Center). The show includes Raquel Gonzalez vs. Shotzi Blackheart for the WarGames advantage. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio review will be available for Dot Net Members on Thursday.

-MLW Fusion features the last two first round 2020 Opera Cup tournament matches. Fusion streams at 6CT/7ET on Fubo Sports, Pluto TV, and the MLW YouTube Page. The show is replayed on beIN Sports on Saturday nights at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net Members will hear my audio review immediately following the NXT and AEW Dynamite shows.

-The new “Grilling JR” podcast hosted by Jim Ross and Conrad Thompson will be available Thursday at Omny.fm/shows/the-ross-report. The latest show focused on the Starrcade 1987.

-Chris Jericho’s “Talk Is Jericho” podcast has “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson. The previous show had Dreamer Theater’s James Labrie and John Petrucci. Listen to Jericho’s shows at Omny.fm/shows/talk-is-jericho.

-The latest “Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard” podcast spotlighted Survivor Series 2005. The previous show focused on Survivor Series 1995. Listen to the show at Westwoodonepodcasts.com.

-The Steve Austin Show is in “best of” mode. The recent classic episode related to pro wrestling featured Trish Stratus. The weekly show is available at PodcastOne.com.

Birthdays and Notables

-Jinsei Shinzaiki (Kensuke Shinzaki) is 54. He worked as Hakushi in WWE.

-The late “Big Daddy” Shirley Crabtree died of a stroke at age 67 on December 2, 1997.