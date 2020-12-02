12/1 AEW Dark results: Starr’s review of Alan “5” Angels and 10 vs. Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy vs. Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela in a Triple Threat tag match, Danny Limelight vs. Brandon Cutler, Shanna vs. Tesha Prince, Matt Sydal vs. Aaron Solow

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Briar Starr, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@briarstarrtv)

AEW Dark (Episode 64)

Taped in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place

Streamed December 1, 2020 on the AEW YouTube Page

Excalibur welcomed us to a “frankly, ridiculous edition” of AEW Dark, and was joined once again by Taz and Anthony Ogogo.

1. KTB vs. Shawn Spears (w/Tully Blanchard). Spears put KTB in a wrist lock as the bell rang, as did KTB. Shortly thereafter, Scorpio SKy’s music hit, and Sky walked onto the ring apron with Spear’s glass that he put in his gloves. Spears distracted by Sky, KTB tried the rollup, but Spears kicked out. KTB continued with a rolling shoulder tackle. KTB went for another rolling spear, but Spears blocked the counter with the kick.

Sky continued to watch from the entrance area, while Spears put KTB in a crossface. Spears would open the ropes for Sky, but Sky stayed where he was at. Spears then put KTB in a Scorpion deathlock, and made KTB tap out to get the victory.

Shawn Spears defeated KTB via submission.

After the match, Sky planted KTB down on the mat to try, and send a message to Spears…

Briar’s Take: It looks as though we are continuing the Scorpio Sky vs. Shawn Spears’ feud with Sky sitting out on the entrance ramp.

2. Damian Fenrir vs. Ricky Starks. Fenrir made his AEW debut. Fenrir put Starks in a waist lock, but it was ultimately Starks who planted Fenrir down with a waist lock of his own. Starks then continued to put pressure on Fenrir with a headlock, and drop toehold. Afterward, Fenrir took Starks down with an arm drag. However, Starks was able to get back up, and followed with a back elbow. Starks then threw a chop that sent Fenrir on the mat.

After countering each other’s moves, Starks hit a dropkick that saw Fenrir go down. Fenrir fired back with his own dropkick, but Starks stopped his momentum with the roshambo to put Fenrir away for the victory.

Ricky Starks defeated Damian Fenrir via pinfall.

Briar’s Take: A victory that gave Starks momentum ahead of his tag team match on Dynamite against Cody and Darby Allin. Really, the match was nothing more.

3. Danny Limelight vs. Brandon Cutler. Cutler took Limelight down with a shoulder tackle once the bell rang. Limelight performed a huracanrana after a counter. Cutler gained momentum by successfully hitting the leaping leg drop. Cutler then face planted Limelight in the middle of the ring, only to get a two count. Limelight though targeted the left shoulder by attacking it with kicks. The two fought outside for a short while before returning back to the ring.

Cutler countered Limelight’s submission attempt by sending him down on the mat. While on the ropes, Limelight continued to target the left arm of Cutler’s by dragging his left arm to the outside. Limelight then put Cutler in a submission, but Cutler broke the maneuver by backing Limelight into the turnbuckle. Cutler struck with an enzuigiri, and then followed with a springboard from the ropes. Cutler attempted to dive onto Limelight on the outside with a suicida, but Limelight countered by putting the left arm of Cutler’s in a submission. Despite Limelight trying to gain the advantage, Cutler finally hit the TPK to score the win.

Brandon Cutler defeated Danny Limelight via pinfall.

Briar’s Take: A back and forth match between the two with Limelight targeting the left arm of Cutler’s and AEW trying to show that Cutler won’t back down from any fights. Also, he has FIVE WINS IN A ROW! 2020 is wild folks!

4. Jon Cruz vs. Peter Avalon. Cruz tried striking Avalon’s face after the bell rang, but Avalon didn’t want to be hit in the face because of his “pretty” gimmick. The two would go on to counter each other’s move, as always happens in Dark Avalon then suplexed Cruz in the middle of the ring, and only got a two count. Avalon attempted to pick Cruz up, but Cruz hit multiple elbow strikes including a flying forearm. Avalon though hit the fireman’s curry, and the martinis to stop Cruz’s momentum to win the match.

Peter Avalon defeated Jon Cruz via pinfall.

Briar’s Take: Chalk that up as another victory for Avalon. As noted by Excalibur, this was the first time in a while that the Cruz character has appeared on Dark.

5. Tesha Price vs. Shanna. A collar elbow tie up started the match before the hold was broken twice. Shanna went for a dropkick, but Price dodged at the last minute causing Shanna’s leg to get caught on the ropes. Price then used the ropes illegally for a submission, before referee Aubrey Edwards made Price break the hold.

Price continued to dominate Shanna with a running bulldog, and throwing lefts and rights. Price went for a boot kick, but Shanna countered with strikes to the chest. Shanna then hit the stunner, and finally got the dropkick. Shanna would win the match with the tiger suplex.

Shanna defeated Tesha Price via pinfall.

Briar’s Take: Shanna looked good in her first match in months. In fact, Shanna’s last match in AEW was Dynamite on February 26 in a four-way match.

Backstage, Alex Marvez tried interviewing Scorpio Sky about Shawn Spears not giving him a rematch. Sky left without comment…

6. Katalina Perez vs. KiLynn King. King put Perez in a side headlock as soon as the match started, and then got the shoulder tackle to Perez. King hit the scoop slam on Perez, and attempted a cover that led to a two count. King tried lifting Perez, but Perez countered with an uppercut to King. Perez threw right hand strikes to King, and stayed on her by stomping King in the corner. King got momentum back on her side with a leaping missile dropkick to Perez. King followed with a roundhouse kick, and eventually the German suplex. King lifted Perez up, and won the match by hitting the Kingdom.

KiLynn King defeated Katalina Perez via pinfall.

Briar’s Take: Nothing much here other than filler.

7. Adam Priest and Sean Maluta vs. “Best Friends” Chuck Taylor and Trent (w/Orange Cassidy). Taylor put Maluta in a hammerlock, but Maluta got the drop toehold on Taylor. Taylor, and Maluta eventually sat up after missing each other’s moves. Trent, and Priest was tagged in and Trent caught Priest in midair and laid out Priest with a gut buster. Trent then hit the Northern Lights Suplex on Priest before tagging Taylor back in the match.

Both hit a double elbow on Priest, while Taylor slammed Priest on the mat. Afterward, Priest hit a step up enzuigiri, and a snap German on Trent. Maluta went for the cover, but Trent kicked out at two. Maluta would drop Trent down with a knife edge chop. However, Trent countered with a swinging DDT.

Taylor tagged himself in again, and dropped Priest down with a modified chokeslam. Taylor went for another move, but Maluta caught his leg. After catching Taylor’s leg, Trent speared Maluta on the outside. Trent tagged into the match, and hit a flying knee strike. Trent performed a spike piledriver, with Taylor finishing off Priest with a jumping piledriver.

Best Friends defeated Adam Priest and Sean Maluta via pinfall.

Briar’s Take: A great match from Best Friends, who never disappoint.

8. Alex Garcia vs. Leva Bates. As Bates was making her entrance, she had the new Young Bucks book in her hand. The match took a while to get going, but Bates put Garcia in an abdominal stretch submission until Garcia broke the hold. Garcia followed by hitting a running knee strike to Bates, and hitting a right hand. Bates got the roundhouse kick, and got the rolling spear to Garcia. Bates lifted Garcia for a northern lights suplex for the pinfall, but only got the two count. Bates continued her momentum by hitting the backstabber on Garcia. Bates then rolled up Garcia for a quick victory.

Leva Bates defeated Alex Garcia via pinfall.

Briar’s Take: If Leva Bates could drop the librarian gimmick for good, she definitely would be a more badass wrestler.

Ricky Starks joined the commentary team for the next match…

9. Angel Fashion, VSK, and Shawn Donavan vs. “The Gunn Club” Austin, Billy, and Colten Gunn. The three members of the Gunn Club made numerous tags when the bell rang, but it was ultimately Austin who stayed into the match. Austin would hit three arm drags before putting Donavan in a quick submission. Donavan tagged Fashion in, but Billy hit the boot to the side of the head of Fashion while Austin got the dropkick.

Colten tagged in, but was stopped by a clothesline from Fashion. VSK, and Colten hit a double clothesline that sent each other down. Colten made the tag to Austin. Austin hit the flipping neckbreaker to Donavan. VSK tagged himself in to save the beatdown on Donavan, Austin stopped VSK with a quick draw to win the match.

The Gunn Club defeated Angel Fashion, VSK, and Shawn Donavan via pinfall.

Briar’s Take: The Gunn Club continues to pick up victories left and right.

10. Aaron Solow vs. Matt Sydal. Sydal got Solow in a headlock snapmare, but Solow broke the hold from Sydal. Solow then threw knees to the midsection of Sydal. Solow attempted a dropkick, but Sydal countered with a kick to the back and planted the standing moonsault. Solow would fire with strikes of his own, as Sydal struggled to gain momentum. Solow Irish whipped Sydal into the corner, and planted Sydal by hitting the high cradle suplex(s). Solow tried pinning Sydal, and would only get a two count.

Sydal got momentum back on his side with a leg lariat to Solow, and landed the northern lights bomb. Sydal almost got the victory, but Solow kicked at two. Solow hit a high kick of his own, and went for the cover. Sydal kicked out at two again. Solow tried lifting Sydal up, but Sydal rolled through using the crucifix. Sydal dropped Solow down using the Cobra Clutch. Sydal landed Solow on the mat, and got the pinfall victory using a spinning modified suplex.

Matt Sydal defeated Aaron Solow via pinfall.

Briar’s Take: The ending looked rough for Solow in what looked like he landed on his head.

11. Baron Black and Fuego Del Sol vs. Stu Grayson and Evil Uno. Del Sol sent Grayson spinning on the mat, but Grayson shortly tagged out to Uno after Del Sol tagged Black in the match. Black then hit the backdrop on Uno, and tagged Del Sol n again. Del Sol came into the match by planting the legs to Uno. Grayson made the tag to Uno, and planted Del Sol with a powerslam. Uno quickly tagged in again, and hit the high boot on Del Sol. Uno would plant Del Sol on his knee before tagging Grayson in.

Grayson landed a kick to Del Sol, and the crossbody. Uno was tagged, but Black sent two members of Dark Order down with clotheslines. Black hit the atomic drop, and backstabber to Grayson. Black then followed with a spinning clothesline, and an exploder. Del Sol was caught by Uno with a right hand. Grayson hit the nightfall on the outside to Black, while Uno flattened Del Sol to win the match.

Stu Grayson and Evil Uno defeated Baron Black and Fuego Del Sol via pinfall.

Briar’s Take: Another week, same stuff for Grayson and Uno.

12. Cezar Bononi and Ryzin vs. Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison. Pillman took down Ryzin with an explosive shoulder tackle to Ryzin. Pillman then tagged Garrison, as Garrison hit an over the top leg drop. Pillman tagged in again, and hit the senton by using the ropes. Pillman was attacked by Bononi, which allowed Ryzin to dive on top of Pillman.

Bononi eventually made the tag and threw chops to Pillman before hiting the back elbow. Ryzin went on top of the ropes after tagging, but Pillman sent Bononi into Ryzin. This allowed Garrison to tag in. Garrison hit the belly to belly suplex on Ryzin. With assistance from Garrison, Pillman landed the flipping neckbreaker combination to get the victory.

Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison defeated Cezar Bononi and Ryzin via pinfall.

Briar’s Take: Great win for Garrison, and Pillman Jr but this match didn’t amount to anything at all, as it was too short to get going.

13. Lindsay Snow vs. Ivelisse. Snow sent Ivelisse down using an over the top move. Snow tried lifting Ivelisse up with a death valley driver, but Ivelisse countered with the flipping senton. The two got back in the ring, and Ivelisse put Snow into a submission. Ivelisse would throw a kick to the back of the head of Snow. However, the two dropped each other down with double kicks.

Ivelisse was stopped with a clothesline from Snow, and hit the crossbody from the top rope. Snow capitalized using the running knee strike to Ivelisse. Snow looked for the pump handle, but Ivelisse threw a kick to the side of the neck to Snow. Ivelisse finished Snow with a front face kick to gain the victory.

Ivelisse defeated Lindsay Snow via pinfall.

Briar’s Take: Lots of kicks seen in this match before Ivelisse got the pinfall victory. It was interesting to see Ivelisse by herself without her normal compadre Diamante.

14. George South Jr. and Bobby Wayward vs. “The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens. South flattened Caster with a hip toss, but Caster quickly got in control with the arm of South. Bowens tagged in and so did Wayward. Wayward would throw left hands to Bowens, but Bowens got the elbow strike to the head of Wayward. Bowens then hit the float over DDT on Wayward.

Caster was in the match again, and landed Wayward with a back suplex on Wayward. Caster then hit the dropkick to the back of Wayward. Caster leaped over to the tag of Bowens, but South made the tag as well. South planted Bowens, and Caster down on the mat. However, Bowens and Caster hit the Acclaimed on South Jr. Bowens suplexed South, and Caster hit the diving elbow for the victory.

The Acclaimed defeated George South Jr. and Bobby Wayward via pinfall.

Briar’s Take: More solid in ring action from The Acclaimed. Was cool to see the Dark debut for George South Jr., who is obviously the son of longtime wrestler George South Sr.

15. Alex Chamberlain and Seth Gargis vs. “Chaos Project” Luther and Serpentinco. Gargis sent Luther, and Serpentinco down with a double dropkick to both wrestlers. Serpentinco was dropped down by Chamberlain. Though, Luther tagged himself into the match, and targeted the midsection of Chamberlain with kicks. Luther would then get the running punt to Chamberlain.

Serpentinco tagged in, and Luther was using him by beating down Chamberlain. Chamberlain continued to be dominated as Luther hit the dropkick. Luther followed by planting Serpentinco down on Chamberlain multiple times. With help from Luther again, Serpentinco landed on Chamberlain from the top rope.

Gargis finally made the tag once more, and hit the back body drop on Serpentinco. Gargis attempted a gut wrench on Serpentinco, but Serpentinco hit the knee strike to the side of the head. Serpentinco and Luther eventually landed the creeping death to gain the victory.

Chaos Project defeated Alex Chamberlain and Seth Gargis via pinfall.

Briar’s Take: Luther planting Serpentinco down on Chamberlain multiple times was a little bit of comedy and it was definitely amusing. These two continue to work well with each other.

16. Lady Frost vs. Red Velvet. Velvet took down Frost with the leg lariat when the match got underway. Velvet’s momentum was stopped by Frost with a double knee drop. However, Velvet landed a moonsault to Frost. Frost fired back with a kick to the side of the head to Velvet. Shortly after, Velvet planted Frost with a clothesline and back elbow, only to follow up with a running bulldog.Velvet used the ropes for a finishing running boot on Frost. Barley any story to get invested.

Red Velvet defeated Lady Frost via pinfall

Briar’s Take: This match was really short in order for anything to really matter or stand out.

17. Alan Angels and Preston Vance vs. Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela vs. “Jurassic Express” Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy in a Triple Threat tag match. The match fiercely got started with all kinds of action from respective teams. Kiss, and Janela planted Jungle Boy with the dream sequence. Janela hit the dropkick to Jungle Boy, as Kiss had him in a single leg crab lock.Janela attempted a running maneuver on Vance, but Vance countered Janela’s move by lifting him up and over the ropes only for Janela to fall on the camera man.

Vance then stopped Janela in his tracks with a spinebuster after Janela got back in the ring. Angels tagged in, and hit the elbow strike following with the leaping frog splash. Angels got the one count, and Janela gave Angels the double finger. Vance tagged in, and hit the suplex on Janela. Angels would hit a missile dropkick after tagging.

Both Angels, and Vance continued to make numerous tags and stayed on top of each other. Janela though went to the top of the ropes, and hit the diving crossbody on both Vance and Angels.Kiss would tag in, and hit the rapid kiss dismissal on Angels. Jungle Boy made the blind tag, and landed the dropkick on Angels. Vance would send Jungle Boy down with a backward suplex, only to follow with a vertical delayed suplex.

Jungle Boy sent Angels down on the mat with a clothesline. Luchasaurus finally tagged in, and sent most competitors down with kicks. He planted Kiss down for a pinfall, but Kiss kicked out at two. Jungle Boy hit the jumping sucidia onto Vance, as he tagged in again. Both members of Jurassic Express landed the cutter, but Kiss kicked once more.

Janela landed the death valley driver by using Angels, which sent him landing on top of Jungle Boy. Kiss then would hit the moonsault on both Luchasaurus, and Vance. He rolled Luchasaurus back into the ring, but Jungle Boy landed the destroyer on Janela. Vance hit the spear, with Angels following using the frog splash. Eventually, Jurassic Express won with Jungle Boy using the powerbomb assistance from Luchasaurus.

Jurassic Express defeated Alan Angels & Preston Vance, and Sonny Kiss & Joey Janela via pinfall.

Following the match, Excalibur ran down the card for Dynamite “Winter is Coming” show…

Briar’s Take: The main event was similar to last week’s three-way tag team match. There was really nothing new. Despite that, it was a hard-hitting match with all teams getting their stuff in as the show started to wind down. The cameraman spot was definitely eye opening. I’m not sure if that was a real accident or planned, but it was definitely an eye opening moment.

Overall, thankfully this show was shorter than last week’s show by a few minutes. Still, it was a long episode with 17 matches that didn’t really have any story or background to them at all. The storyline that was continued this week was Shawn Spears, and Scorpio Sky when Sky interrupted the match and sat on stage to stare at Spears. Whether or not their feud will also play out on Dynamite remains to be seen.

Shanna was back after her long hiatus, and spending two weeks in quarantine after traveling. She looked great in her match and never missed a beat. Peter Avalon and Brandon Cutler continue to rack up victories on Dark while Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison are also picking up momentum as well. With all that said, it was definitely a passable show without much happening storyline-wise. Most of the matches see the same stuff with the collar and elbow tie up, drop toe holds, kicks, dropkicks, and crossbodies. Episode 64 clocked in at 2 hours, 16 minutes, and 50 seconds. Final Score: 6.5 out of 10.