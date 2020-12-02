MLW Fusion preview: The Opera Cup tournament continues, Contra’s mystery man debuting

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s Major League Wrestling Fusion television show.

-Low Ki vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr. in an Opera Cup tournament match.

-Laredo Kid vs. ACH in an Opera Cup tournament match.

-Contra’s masked man’s in-ring debut.

Powell’s POV: The tournament matches look really good on paper. MLW Fusion streams Wednesdays on Fubo Sports, Pluto TV, and the MLW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET and again at 9CT/10ET. The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports at 9CT/10ET. My written reviews are available on Wednesdays, and Dot Net Members also have access to our weekly audio reviews.