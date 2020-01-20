WWE releases annual MLK video

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has released the annual video package honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. that will open tonight’s Raw television show. Watch the video below or at the WWE Youtube Page.

Powell’s POV: The video is set to the tune of “Preach” by John Legend. As always, it’s a classy piece of production that pays tribute to a great man.



