01/20 Moore’s MLW Fusion audio review: Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Brian Pillman Jr. in the Opera Cup tournament finals, Myron Reed vs. El Lindaman for the MLW Middleweight Championship, Savio Vega vs. Gino Medina in a NYC Street Fight

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest MLW Fusion television show: Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Brian Pillman Jr. in the Opera Cup tournament finals, Myron Reed vs. El Lindaman for the MLW Middleweight Championship, Savio Vega vs. Gino Medina in a NYC Street Fight, and more (17:33)…

Click here for the January 20 MLW Fusion audio review.

