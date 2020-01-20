01/19 Moore’s MLW Fusion audio review: Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Timothy Thatcher in an Opera Cup tournament semifinal match, The Von Erichs vs. Spirit Squad for the MLW Tag Titles, Gino Medina makes his decision

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest MLW Fusion television show: Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Timothy Thatcher in an Opera Cup tournament semifinal match, The Von Erichs vs. Spirit Squad for the MLW Tag Titles, Gino Medina makes his decision, and more (15:41)…

Click here for the January 19 MLW Fusion audio review.

