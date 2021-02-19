MLW touts Wednesday’s special edition of MLW Underground

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW issued the following press release on Friday to promote Wednesday’s airing of MLW Underground.

NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced that this Wednesday February 24 it will journey back to 2003 as MLW Underground returns by popular demand.

Originally airing from 2003-04, MLW Underground features Terry Funk, CM Punk, Joey Styles, “Dr. Death” Steve Williams, Satoshi Kojima, as well as Steve Corino and the Extreme Horsemen.

“During the pandemic we reintroduced our classic series and a whole new wave of fans were taken by MLW Underground and frankly were disappointed it stopped airing this fall,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “So, we’re bringing it back when possible as interludes in-between some of our tentpole events.”

A preview for the next episode of Underground will be released on Wednesday morning.

Fans can watch MLW Underground this Wednesday at 7pm ET on YouTube, Fubo Sports, DAZN, beIN SPORTS and the Roku Channel. Learn more about where to watch.

Powell’s POV: My reviews of MLW will resume the following week when the company returns with a first-run edition of MLW Fusion on March 3.