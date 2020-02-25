What's happening...

NJPW releases New Japan Cup tournament brackets

February 25, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

New Japan Pro Wrestling released the brackets for the annual New Japan Cup tournament (see below). The tournament will begin on March 4 and will conclude on March 21.

Powell’s POV: The notable first round matches include Kazuchika Okada vs. Jay White, Will Ospreay vs. Shingo Takagi, and Kota Ibushi vs. Zack Sabre Jr. The winner of the 32-man single elimination tournament will earn the right to challenge Tetsuya Naito for the IWGP Heavyweight and IWGP Intercontinental Championship at the Sakura Genesis event on March 31.


